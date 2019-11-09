After withdrawal of security cover; Sonia Gandhi writes to SPG, thanks them

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:26 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed her family’s deep “appreciation and gratitude” for the Special Protection Group (SPG), which will now be withdrawn from their security, after guarding them for 28 years.

In a letter to Arun Sinha, the SPG director, Gandhi said on Saturday, “Ever since our security was put in the hands of the SPG, my family and I have a great sense of reassurance and confidence that we are in the best possible hands.”

“Every day, for the last 28 years, we have experienced the unfailing high professionalism, dedication to duty and sincerity with which the SPG protected us,” she wrote.

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre for withdrawing the top security cover to party president Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Government officials had said that the decision was taken on the recommendation of a top security review panel that carries out a threat perception analysis of protected persons. A formal order to accept this panel’s recommendation was issued on Thursday.

The three Gandhis will continue to get Z+ security status and would now be protected by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), people familiar with the development said.

The Congress reacted sharply and accused the PM and the home minister of getting “blinded by revenge.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have been blinded by revenge and personal vendetta,” Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said.

The Congress president also praised the SPG as an “outstanding force” and that “its members imbued with courage and patriotism in every task they are given.”

“On behalf of my whole family, I would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the SPG for looking after our security and wellbeing with such dedication, discretion and personal care,” she wrote.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too thanked the SPG. “A big thank you to all my brothers & sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me & my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support & for a journey filled with affection & learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future,” he tweeted.