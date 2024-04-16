Afternoon brief: Air India planes flew over Iran before Israel's attack; this BJP leader against Abhishek Banerjee, more

At least two Air India flights traversed Iran-controlled airspace shortly before Iran's extensive aerial assault on Israel, potentially endangering passengers and crew. Flights 116 and 131 flew from New York to Mumbai and Mumbai to London on April 13 and 14, respectively, over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated. Iran's attack, involving over 300 drones and missiles, followed heightened tensions since April 1. Air India stated its prioritization of passenger safety, emphasizing rigorous risk assessments for flight operations. While several airlines, including Malaysia Airlines, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, also utilized Iranian airspace, global carriers began rerouting or cancelling flights as tensions rose. Air India itself rerouted flights on April 13, altering routes via Afghanistan for added precaution. Past incidents highlight the potential risks of flying over conflict zones, reinforcing airlines' commitment to passenger safety. Dig deeper Air India (Representative Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced seven additional candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, set to commence on April 19. Notable among them is Abhijit Das, who will contest against Trinamool heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal. In Maharashtra, Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, will represent Satara. Punjab saw strategic shifts, with Anita Som Parkash replacing her husband Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur, while former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu will vie for Bathinda. Uttar Pradesh also witnessed changes, with Vishwadeep Singh and Shashank Mani Tripathi stepping in for Firozabad and Deoria, respectively. With these additions, the BJP has now finalized candidates for nearly 430 seats. Stay tuned for further updates as the election season unfolds.

Patanjali case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; Supreme Court next hearing on April 23

Sensex crash today: Why is Indian stock market falling for the last three days? Will this continue?

Salman Khan shooters stayed in Panvel for a month, recced his farmhouse, home

4 dead, 3 hospitalised as boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K

Why Joe Biden won't cut Iran's oil lifeline after Israel attack: The China connection

Pro-Palestinian protesters burn American flag in NYC, chant 'death to America'

India's cricket leadership, including captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and selector Ajit Agarkar, convened in Mumbai last week to deliberate over the T20 World Cup squad, with particular focus on Hardik Pandya's role. Pandya's dip in form, especially with the ball, has raised concerns. Despite his prowess as a dynamic all-rounder, his recent performances, notably in IPL 2024, have been lackluster. With doubts lingering over his bowling fitness and effectiveness, selectors may opt for alternatives like Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, or Venkatesh Iyer if Pandya fails to reclaim his form. The selectors prioritize performance, and Pandya's IPL performance may determine his T20 World Cup inclusion.

Educator and IAS coach Vikas Divyakirti criticizes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Animal" as 'vulgar' and potentially harmful to young minds. In an interview, he slammed the movie for regressive themes, citing a scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character demands a woman lick his shoe as an example. Divyakirti warns such portrayals could influence impressionable viewers negatively. Despite its commercial success, "Animal" faced backlash for promoting toxic masculinity and violence. Celebrities like Vidya Balan have commented on its unapologetic storytelling. Divyakirti's critique adds to the ongoing debate over the film's societal impact.

Gujarat businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife made headlines as they embarked on a remarkable journey to monkhood, donating their lifetime earnings of over ₹200 crore. In a grand procession in Sabarkantha district, they symbolically discarded their possessions from a decorated truck, surrounded by family and onlookers. The couple's decision reflects a commitment to simplicity and spiritual life, foregoing material comforts. This act mirrors similar instances in Gujarat, where individuals from affluent backgrounds have embraced monkhood, emphasizing spiritual pursuits over material wealth. The Bhandari family's transformation highlights a growing trend of renunciation and spiritual awakening among India's affluent circles.

