BJP Lok Sabha candidates new list: Abhijit Das to face TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced seven more candidates for Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to begin with its first of the seven phases on April 19. The saffron party has fielded Abhijit Das to take on Trinamool heavyweight and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour.

BJP supporters during a public meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)