BJP Lok Sabha candidates new list: Abhijit Das to face TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced seven more candidates for Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to begin with its first of the seven phases on April 19. The saffron party has fielded Abhijit Das to take on Trinamool heavyweight and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour.
BP 12th list for Lok Sabha elections 2024
1. Satara, Maharashtra: Udayanraje Bhonsle
2. Khadoor Sahib, Punjab: Manjeet Singh Manna Miawind
3. Hoshiarpur (SC), Punjab: Anita Som Parkash
4. Bathinda, Punjab: Parampal Kaur Sidhu, IAS
5. Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh: Thakur Vishwadeep Singh
6. Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: Shashank Mani Tripathi
7. Diamond Harbour, West Bengal: Abhijit Das (Bobby)
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
