Afternoon brief: Amarnath Yatra begins with first batch of pilgrims, and all the latest news

Amarnath Yatra begins with first batch of pilgrims, Amit Shah extends wishes

The annual Amarnath Yatra began Thursday as the first batch of pilgrims left the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kahmir's Anantnag district. The pilgrimage was flagged off from the base camp by district deputy commissioner Piyush Singla. Read more

Udaipur killing: CM Gehlot to meet family members of tailor Kanhaiya Lal

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will meet the family members of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered in Udaipur, on Thursday. He will be accompanied by chief secretary Usha Sharma and DGP ML Lathar. Read more

Bengaluru daily Covid cases cross 1,000-mark; two deaths reported from Karnataka

Daily Covid cases in Bengaluru city crossed the 1,000-mark Wednesday, with 1,019 cases reported in 24 hours against the 887 on Tuesday. Daily cases in Karnataka were 1,249, which includes 696 backlog cases, according to data from the health department. Read more

Humans have ice creams, zoo animals have frozen treats for summer heat | Video

A Rome zoo is feeding frozen fruits, meat and fish to its animals to provide them with some relief from scorching temperatures, news agency AFP said Thursday. Read more

R Madhavan says 'I'm sleep deprived, why so much venom', as he is trolled for misquoting number of Indian Twitter users

R Madhavan admitted to being in the wrong when he was recently trolled for his Panchang remark on ISRO's Mars mission. He has reacted strongly after he was trolled once again for misquoting the number of Indian users on Twitter. Read more

5 fashion tips to choose office wear post-pandemic

We are always game for serving mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient even in corporate life and if you too are like us, with your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, it's time to nail a rocker chic look while keep things sophisticated or be your own boss while looking edgy or just embrace your individuality and power of expression by transcending fashion and lifestyle boundaries yet straddling trends. Read more

‘People only see hundreds, we want match-winning knocks from Virat Kohli’: Rahul Dravid ahead of India-England 5th Test

Former India captain and currrent head coach Rahul Dravid is not too worried about the fact that Virat Kohli hasn't scored a hundred in any format since November 2019. Read more

