Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Ghaziabad cop booked after video of him assaulting civilian on I-Day goes viral, &all latest news

Afternoon brief: Ghaziabad cop booked after video of him assaulting civilian on I-Day goes viral, &all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ghaziabad cop booked after video of him assaulting civilian on I-Day goes viral

The Ghaziabad Police has registered a suo motu first information report (FIR) against a constable, who allegedly thrashed an unidentified man in the city’s Karpuripuram locality on the Independence Day, after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, officials said. Read More

The video showed the cop in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian who finally fell unconscious.
The video showed the cop in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian who finally fell unconscious.

Hunter Biden's attorney steps down, submits plea to become a witness

Christopher Clark, top criminal attorney, who has been representing Hunter Biden in his tax evasion and gun-possession offence case has asked a federal judge to allow him to withdraw as Biden's counsel. Read More

Web Stories | 5 best plants to improve concentration

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves Goddess Energy in monochrome crop blouse and skirt for Kushi promotions: Go big or go home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from movies to focus on her health, but that isn't stopping the star from serving back-to-back jaw-dropping fashion moments. Read More

Bill Gates interviews Khan Academy founder Sal Khan: ‘Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently launched his podcast ‘Unconfuse Me’. In the second episode, he invited Khan Academy founder Sal Khan to chat about various topics. Read More

'That's a no no': Shastri's steely verdict on why Team India star shouldn't be in XI for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Team India prepares to make its eagerly awaited return to ODI action in the upcoming Asia Cup, where the side kickstarts its campaign in an electrifying clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. Read More

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out