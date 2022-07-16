Afternoon brief: Bill to regulate digital media listed for monsoon session of Parliament, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

I&B ministry proposes bill to regulate digital media outlets, lists it for monsoon session

A bill to regulate digital media outlets — making them liable for violations that apply to print media — has been listed for the upcoming monsoon session, according to a statement by Lok Sabha secretariat on Friday. Read more

Presidential polls: Why did Yashwant Sinha cancel his Mumbai visit?

Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate has cancelled his visit to Mumbai, this after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partner Shiv Sena announcing support to his opponent and NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. Read more

4 minors held for shooting at man in Delhi

Four minors were held for allegedly shooting at a 36-year-old man in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday evening, police said. Read more

Europe can’t shake off Covid as variant fuels summer spike

It was supposed to be a post-Covid-19 summer in Europe. Masks are gone in most places, and vacation season is in full swing as workers rush for the beaches and cities they missed in the two years marked by the pandemic. Read more

5 amazing herbs to heal your gut this monsoon

Are you frequently suffering from gastrointestinal issues like constipation, acidity, food poisoning, nausea nowadays? You may blame it on monsoon and the set of illnesses it brings along. Read more

Kid’s tries to pronounce belly button, fails in an adorably hilarious way. Watch

Have you seen those videos where kids try to pronounce long words but they fail in an adorably hilarious way? This video posted on Instagram is a perfect fit to that category. It shows a little one’s efforts to say the word “Belly button.” Read more

'Sitting on TV, everything looks easy. Show me any of his century where he plays that shot': Jadeja's verdict on Kohli

Team India had faced a crushing 100-run defeat in the second ODI of the three-match series against England, as the hosts levelled the series at Lord's. While the Indian team had a disappointing outing with the bat, Virat Kohli's form has been a particularly growing concern for the side. Read more

Vir Das gets stuck on Air India flight for five hours, documents it on Twitter: 'Passengers have begun to revolt'

Vir Das was recently stuck in an Air India flight for nearly five hours, and as expected, chaos ensued with passengers arguing with the staff. Vir took to his Twitter account after four hours of waiting to document his experience, giving it his own funny take. Read more

