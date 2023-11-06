Afternoon brief: BJP-AAP blame game over Delhi pollution; IMD's ‘heavy rain’ warning to states, and all the latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for blaming Delhi's severe pollution to the BJP-ruled state of Haryana. The BJP asserted that the national capital's deteriorating air quality was a consequence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP's "polluted politics." Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party, in control of Delhi, asserted on the same day that instances of stubble burning in Punjab, a state governed by AAP, had decreased by 50-67 percent. "Punjab is 500 kilometers away from Delhi, Haryana is just 100 kilometers away. It should be analysed what has the Khattar government done (to mitigate the pollution menace)," the party claimed on its official X handle. Dig deeper

Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a widespread rainfall in certain parts of South India over the next five days. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Kerala, predicting isolated ‘very heavy rainfall’ in three districts: Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. The weather agency tweeted on X, “Orange alert in #Kerala! Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts on November 05th & 06th with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm.” According to IMD forecast, there is a cyclonic circulation located over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, and it is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea over the next three days. Dig deeper

Latest News

SC seeks updated report on Punjab govt’s plea against governor over delay in nod to Bills Dig deeper

Sacked driver detained in Karnataka geologist's murder Dig deeper

India News

Kochi bomb blast: Death toll rises to 4 as 62-year-old succumbs to burn injuries Dig deeper

Global Matters

The United States warned Iran and Hezbollah that it would be ‘prepared to intervene militarily against them if they launched attack against Israel’, The New York Times reported citing officials. This comes after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, in his first-ever speech after the Israel-Hamas war, taunted Israel and the US and and said the Iran-backed militant group is not afraid of US warships. He also warned that Hezbollah's forces were ready for anything. "America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast, calling the conflict "decisive". Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The next episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as the guests. As expected host-filmmaker Karan Johar asked them about their rumoured boyfriends. While Sara denied dating cricketer Shubman Gill and hinted he was in fact in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, Ananya almost confirmed her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur as she spoke about her 'aashiqui (love)'. Sara Ali Khan was dressed in red and Ananya wore black for their latest Koffee With Karan (KWK) appearance. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Dengue cases have been on rise worldwide and the severity of the disease too has witnessed an uptick in recent times. Along with the many complications dengue puts us at risk of, the virus's impact on brain has come in focus. Cases of dengue encephalopathy is on rise in young children and adolescents. The rare complication that happens due to inflammation of brain caused by dengue virus, shows up in the form of symptoms like drowsiness, sleepiness and even seizures. As per a recent study published in bioRxiv, 'SARS-CoV-2 antibodies cross-react and enhance dengue infection. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India remain unscatched in World Cup 2023 so far. In what was deemed to be their biggest challenge in the league stage, Indian bowlers made a mockery of the South African batting line-up on the tricky Eden Gardens track on Sunday night as the Men in Blue scripted a record 243-run win to remain unbeaten in the tournament. Following the victory, Mohammed Shami, who has emerged as a vital cog in India's stellar run in the second phase of the league stage, took a brutal dig at South Africa. Dig deeper

