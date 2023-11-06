IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern states, sounds orange alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a widespread rainfall in certain parts of South India over the next five days. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Kerala, predicting isolated ‘very heavy rainfall’ in three districts: Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Kerala, forecasting isolated ‘very heavy rainfall’ in three districts: Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.(HT File)

The weather agency tweeted on X, “Orange alert in #Kerala! Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts on November 05th & 06th with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm.”

In meteorological terms, an orange alert signifies very heavy rains, with a range of 12 cm to 20 cm of rainfall, while a yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall, falling between 6 to 11 cm.

According to IMD forecast, there is a cyclonic circulation located over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, and it is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea over the next three days.

Rain details of Kerala districts

Over the past few months, Kerala has witnessed frequent rain showers, leading to water entering numerous homes in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. Some areas have also reported incidents of landslides, prompting the Central Water Commission to issue flood warnings for three rivers in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts received an excess of rainfall, while Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta saw significantly more rain than usual, according to data available on the IMD website. Wayanad was the only district in the state that had a deficiency in rainfall in the month leading until Sunday.

Rain in other states in peninsular India

Besides Kerala, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a substantial rainfall. The Valparai district in Coimbatore received 13cm of rainfall on Sunday, with Valparai Taluk receiving the same amount. Additionally, Veerapandi received 11cm, Tondi received 11cm, and Bodinaickanur received 10cm of rainfall.

The heavy rainfall has caused issues in several areas in the southern state, such as Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga, where waterlogging on main roads has created difficulties for commuters. There have been reports of rainwater mixing with sewage water in some locations after continuous downpours. Local residents have requested the Karur municipal administration to address the stagnant water in the area.

Furthermore, parts of Karur district have experienced rainfall, leading to waterlogging on numerous roads, including areas like Karur, Puliyur, Velliyanai, Uppidamangalam, and Mayanur.

A light to moderate rainfall is expected in the Andaman Nicobar Islands over the next seven days.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall was reported in a few places in south coastal Odisha on Sunday, while one or two places in the rest of the districts of Odisha also experienced similar conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)

