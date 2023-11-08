Afternoon brief: BJP demands Nitish Kumar’s resignation; Blinken, Austin to visit India and all the latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is demanding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation despite his apology in the state assembly over his controversial 'population control' remarks. BJP's Nishikant Dubey criticised Kumar's comments as "porn story telling." Kumar had discussed, in the context of education among women, how they can control population by restraining husbands during sexual intercourse. The BJP continued its sharp criticism despite Kumar's apology, with Union Minister RK Singh expressing shame and calling the statement "third-grade." Other BJP leaders labeled Kumar's remarks as sexist, and Union Minister Nityanand Rai claimed Kumar has lost his mental balance. Opposition protests erupted in the assembly, with the National Commission for Women calling Kumar's comments derogatory. Dig deeper Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaking to the media outside the state legislative assemgly on Wednesday. (HT/Santosh Kumar)

The India-US 2+2 dialogue on November 10 between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken will serve as a platform to advance the futuristic roadmap for bilateral partnership. Key issues on the agenda include the Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas conflict, and expanding India-US defence and security cooperation. General Electric's agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to manufacture GE-414 jet engines in India is a significant development. Additionally, the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Reaper drones from the US and advancements under the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) will be discussed. The meeting aims to review progress in defence and security cooperation, technology collaborations, and people-to-people ties, aligning with the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. Dig deeper

Latest News

PM Modi trained guns on the Congress on the issue of corruption and reiterated his ‘85% commission’ charge Dig deeper

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon appeals to Indians: Light a 'diya of hope’ for hostages held by Hamas. Dig deeper

India News

Malaysian foreign minister affirms commitment to adopt India's UPI and RuPay Dig deeper

Air India passengers stranded at Delhi airport for over 5 hours due to delay in flight Dig deeper

Global Matters

New York County public defender resigns after caught on camera removing posters of Israeli hostages in NYC Dig deeper

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev warns use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Deepfake troubles continue as actor Rashmika Mandanna faces a viral video showing her face manipulated onto another woman's body. Rashmika expressed her distress, calling it 'extremely scary.' In a recent interview, Sonnalli Seygall revealed her own encounter with deepfakes, emphasizing the frightening impact of manipulated pictures on her and her mother. Sonnalli condemned the illegal act, urging immediate action against such violations. The incidents raise concerns about the safety and privacy of individuals, prompting a call for stricter measures against deepfake content circulating online. Both actors stress the need to address this issue to protect individuals from potential harm. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Delhi grapples with severe air pollution, hindering outdoor exercise due to toxic smoke. The hazardous air poses respiratory and cardiovascular risks, urging experts to advise against outdoor activities. Those with health conditions like asthma, COPD, and bronchitis face heightened danger. Dr. Aditya S Chowti emphasizes wearing masks and choosing greener areas for exercise. Fitness expert Aminder Singh suggests indoor workouts using equipment and gym visits with proper ventilation. Monitoring air quality, adjusting exercise routines accordingly, and prioritizing health are crucial during this pollution season. Staying informed and prioritizing clean air indoors is key for overall well-being. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.