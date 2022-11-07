Afternoon brief: BJP leader terms conman letter linked to AAP ‘candid confession’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP spokesperson terms conman Sukesh letter ‘candid confession’, says it exposes ‘true face of AAP'

With a copy of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it a party of ‘Ugai, thagai, lutai’ – corruption, cheating and looting. Read more

Trial runs begin for Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat to be flagged off by PM Modi

The trial runs of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train started on Monday morning at Chennai’s MG Ramachandran railway station. This is the first Vande Bharat express in south India, and it will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. Read more

Why a Pak politician feels Imran Khan is better at acting than Shahrukh, Salman

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is so much better than Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan at acting, a veteran Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. Read more

Smartphones can help sense bridge failure: Report

A recent research has showed smartphones have the potential to monitor bridge safety much more efficiently and affordably, giving engineers the information they need to make repairs before the structures become seriously unsafe, reports MIT technology review. Read more

'They're not going to get rid of us': Hayden sends huge warning to IND, ENG and NZ as Pakistan enter WC semis - Watch

Celebrating the success of the Green Army on Sunday, legendary Australian cricketer and mentor Matthew Hayden delivered a passionate speech after Pakistan defied the odds to enter the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. Read more

Shahid Kapoor shows the view from his high-rise apartment with pride. See pics of the new home

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, along with kids Misha and Zain moved to their new high rise apartment a few weeks ago. Sunday evening, Shahid shared a glimpse of the view from his balcony. Read more

Postpartum tips: Tackling sleep and fatigue problems in new mothers

The baby has finally arrived and it’s all merry around with the blessings pouring in for the little one but what about the new mum? With her schedule turned upside down, tiredness and exhaustion from childbirth seem to overpower the joy of enjoying motherhood. Read more

Web story: Adventurous activities to do in winter

Here are some adventurous activities to do in winter. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON