Afternoon brief: BJP now has BJP to compete with in Gujarat election, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:15 PM IST

A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

Gujarat election result: BJP now has BJP to compete with in PM Modi's home turf | 10 points

BJP is all set for a landslide victory in the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Read more

AAP becoming national party with Gujarat vote, says Sisodia: 'First time...'

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Gujarat votes will make Aam Aadmi Party a national party. Read more

Rohit set to be ruled out of Test series, India A captain to replace him as multiple changes likely in squad: Report

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting December 14 due to a dislocated thumb. Read more

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh promotes Cirkus song Current Laga Re in chic pink suit, rocks 2022's hottest colour

Actor Deepika Padukone attended the song launch of Current Laga Re from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Cirkus. Read more

Amsterdam review: David O. Russell film is a disappointment of epic proportions

"A lot of this really happened," announces the opening card in David O Russell's Amsterdam, which is based on a nation's past that clearly tries to mirror residues in our present. Read more

Ontario Legislature honours woman, oldest to earn degree from Canadian University

It is often said that education has no age limit, and this woman, who completed her master's degree from a Canadian University at 87, aptly proves it. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bjp gujarat election elections

Thursday, December 08, 2022
