Afternoon brief: Chinese scientist's shocking claims on Covid origin; all the latest news

Humans brought Covid to Wuhan market? Chinese scientist's shocking claim Covid In Wuhan: The origins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus remains a mystery.(Pixabay)

A Chinese scientist claimed that the Covid-19 virus may have originated in humans negating the theory that the virus jumped from animals to humans at the Wuhan market. Read more

‘Officers recruited through UPSC dacoits’: Minister's remark sparks row

Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Odisha Bishweswar Tudu sparked controversy over his remark that most of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are 'dacoits', news agency PTI reported. Read more

Covid-19 cases in children on rise; watch out for these signs and symptoms, preventive measures

Covid-19 cases in children have been on rise in the past few days in kids under 15 years of age and while the symptoms are mostly mild in the little ones, experts have warned parents to take Covid-appropriate measures for preventing spread. Read more

Step inside Shilpa Shetty's daughter's room with stairs leading to playing zone, animal murals, Peppa Pig toys. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty has given a glimpse inside her daughter Samisha's new room. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday morning, Shilpa posted a clip. The room was coloured in blue, pink, and white. Read more

Web Stories | 5 Best Tips To Ease Period Pain

Rinku Singh's old chat with Yash Dayal goes viral; KKR share priceless message for GT star after stunning win

Despite having his back against the wall, Rinku Singh managed to turn the tie on its as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter did the unthinkable to secure a famous win for Nitish Rana and Co. over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON