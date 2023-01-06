Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Cold wave grips north, northwest India, Bikaner registers 0.0°C; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Cold wave grips north, northwest India, Bikaner registers 0.0°C; all the latest news

Updated on Jan 06, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Homeless people on a pavement during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram on Friday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Cold wave grips north, northwest India: This Rajasthan city is coldest today, Delhi on list too | Top 10

As cold wave continues to grip north and northwest India, the minimum temperature in several districts of states and Union territories spread across this region were recorded at the season's lowest on Friday. Read more

In US House speaker fight, Trump gets one vote, members laugh. Watch

Donald Trump's name was met with laughter Thursday after he secured one vote - out of more than 430 - as the United States' House of Representatives' chaotic efforts to elect a new Speaker trudges unsuccessfully into a historic fifth day and 12th round of voting. Read more

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor make a case for comfy-chic dressing, serve lessons on acing sister style: Pics, video

There is no dearth of stylish sister duos in Bollywood. We have Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account hacked: 'Don't engage with anything coming from my profile until the issue is resolved'

Manoj Bajpayee has shared a note on Instagram Stories to inform fans that his Twitter account has been hacked. He also urged everyone to avoid any interaction with the account. Read more

'Might as well give PSL's calendar...': PCB chief Najam Sethi's outburst on Jay Shah over Asia Cup shakes cricket world

The Pakistan Cricket Board underwent a series of administrative changes last month; Ramiz Raja was sacked as its chairman and a 14-member managing committee was appointed, with Najam Sethi returning as head. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

