Afternoon brief: Cong seeks EAM's intervention on Indira Gandhi's killing celebration in Canada; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Congress on Canada event depicting Indira Gandhi's killing: ‘Jaishankar should take it up strongly’

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed the depiction of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at an event in the Greater Toronto Area ‘despicable’, and urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities. Read more

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)
‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win polls’: Raut jabs Fadnavis over Kolhapur violence

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that outsiders were involved in the violent protests over some social media posts allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. Read more

Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to backlash after marrying Rupali Barua at 57: 'I read derogatory words like buddha-khoosat'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in Kolkata a couple of weeks ago. He was first married to actor Piloo Vidyarthi. In a new interview, Ashish has opened up about the backlash to his second marriage. Read more

Preventing hypertension: Tips to maintain healthy lifestyle, reduce high BP risk

Hypertension is high blood pressure and blood pressure is the measurement of the blood where it passes through the arteries, so when it is elevated, we call it hypertension but many people don’t know they have hypertension as most of the patients are asymptomatic hence, they recognise the onset of hypertension when they feel complications like stroke, heart attack or kidney failure. Read more

'Rohit allowed Australia easy runs…': Ganguly hammers India captain's decision after horrendous Day 1 in WTC Final

Team India endured a tough outing on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against Australia, as the latter put up a strong score of 327/3 at Stumps, with Travis Head scoring a brilliant century. Read more

congress jairam ramesh jaishankar + 1 more
