‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win polls’: Raut jabs Fadnavis over Kolhapur violence

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that outsiders were involved in the violent protests over some social media posts allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. Raut also questioned the increased frequency of communal clashes in the state under Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Right).

“As per my knowledge, people of Kolhapur were not involved in this clash. People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb the situation...Why is this happening again and again ever since your govt came to power?” Raut asked while speaking to reporters.

“You speak of Hindutva. Is your Hindutva so weak that it gets threatened when someone puts up someone's photo? Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections? Bajrang Bali didn't help you in Karnataka. So, you need Aurangzeb in Maharashtra,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

A rally by Hindu organisations took an ugly turn on Wednesday as some miscreants began pelting stones at homes and business establishments owned by the Muslim community and attacking their vehicles. The Rapid Action Force and State Reserve Police Force were called in to bring the situation under control and prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of five or more persons in the district till June 19, were issued.

Kolhapur police have so far arrested 36 persons and detained three juveniles in connection with Wednesday's violent clashes in the city. Three FIRs have been registered and around 400 persons have been booked, said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit. The police have already detained five juveniles for posting provocative messages as status on social media that triggered violence, he said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, defended the aggression of the Hindutva outfits even as he appealed to maintain peace.

“There is bound to be a reaction if Aurangzeb is glorified,” he said. “We will not tolerate it. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra.”

The opposition leaders, meanwhile, targeted Fadnavis and sought his resignation for failing to maintain the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said an "experienced and competent" person should be given the responsibility of the home department.

"Creating communal tension is part of the BJP's cunning plan to further their political interests. It is shameful that women and girls are not safe in Mumbai," he alleged, referring to the rape and murder of an 18-year-old college student, who was found dead in her hostel room in Mumbai.

(With inputs from Yogesh Joshi)

