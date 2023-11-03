Afternoon brief: Delhi's warning system prediction failure; ED raids Raj minister's office, and all the latest news

Early on Thursday, the air quality early warning system (EWS) for Delhi anticipated that pollution levels would persist in the "very poor" category, with an AQI (Air Quality Index) figure below 400, until the following week. However, by Thursday evening, Delhi's air quality unexpectedly deteriorated significantly, reaching an AQI of 422 at 10pm, creating a challenge for the EWS's reliability. The EWS, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) to forecast when Delhi's air quality might deteriorate, serves as the foundation for activating pollution-control measures. Dig deeper

More news on this: Delhi air pollution evidence of NGT's ‘emasculation’, says Jairam Ramesh Dig deeper

Battle for breath: Vulnerable, sick queue up at Delhi ERs Dig deeper

CAQM said during the meeting, special emphasis was laid upon controlling pollution from the transport sector, road and construction dust, bursting of firecrackers, and pollution from the identified 13 pollution hot spot areas in Delhi. (PTI)

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's office as part of an investigation into alleged corruption related to a drinking water project in a series of raids happening in the run-up to the poll-bound state. According to sources, the ED confiscated documents and files from Joshi's office at the state secretariat in Jaipur. Additionally, the residence of Subodh Agarwal, an official from the public health engineering department, was also searched in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused central agencies of acting on behalf of the BJP-led Union government, particularly in states going to polls. Dig deeper

More news on this: ED official arrested for taking bribe: Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Dig deeper

ED raids 25 locations in Rajasthan in ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ money laundering case Dig deeper

Latest News

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, 5 aides booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom Dig deeper

Petition for recognition of Hinduphobia in Canada tabled in House of Commons Dig deeper

India News

'Because of my name, beard...': Owaisi responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations Dig deeper

Supreme Court can’t become a ‘tareek pe tareek’ court: CJI Dig deeper

Global Matters

Students at Loudoun County High School in Virginia are staging protests against the school's transgender bathroom policies. They are urging school authorities to revert to traditional, gender-segregated facilities due to privacy concerns. The school's move to implement non-binary bathrooms and locker rooms follows a district-wide vote in Loudoun County that allows gender-fluid and transgender students to use the mixed-use facilities of their preference. On Wednesday, around 50 to 100 students from Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Virginia, walked out of their classes in protest of the transgender bathroom policies instituted by their school. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Following the sharing of numerous photos by Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor from Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday celebration, images from the party featuring other celebrities have also emerged. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt joined Shah Rukh Khan as he marked his 58th birthday on November 2, celebrating in a joint party with his manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor. Pictures of Mira Rajput at the event have also surfaced. Producer Fauzia Adeel Butt posted inside snapshots from the gathering on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen alongside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Atlee, and cricketer MS Dhoni. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Body image encompasses our feelings and perceptions about our physical selves. Maintaining a positive body image is instrumental in fostering healthy self-esteem, bolstering confidence, and recognizing that our value extends beyond mere physical appearance. Children who possess a positive body image tend to embrace and celebrate their unique identities. Conversely, youngsters with a negative body image face the potential consequences of diminished self-esteem, heightened self-criticism, and subsequent emotional turmoil. In severe cases, this can lead to clinical conditions such as anxiety, depression, or eating disorders. Furthermore, it can affect various aspects of a child's life, from academic performance to the formation and maintenance of friendships. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Beyond the remarkable performances by India's batsmen and bowlers in the World Cup, what has truly captured the fans' imagination is the post-match fielding award ceremony. T. Dilip, India's fielding coach, has been a driving force behind this, introducing innovative ways to announce the best fielder of the match, making it an eagerly anticipated event after each Indian victory. Following India's resounding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the fielding award ceremony took on an exceptional quality, earning it the title of 'legendary.' Dig deeper

