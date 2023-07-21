Afternoon brief: Extramarital affair could be behind Chinese foreign min Qin Gang's absence; and all the latest news

Qin Gang missing: Extramarital affair with journalist behind China minister's absence? Rumours about China’s foreign minister Qin Gang, who has been missing, have fueled intense speculations – including an alleged extramarital affair with a journalist as commentators suggested that an affair with a television personality might be behind his absence, The New York Times reported. Although Beijing has said that his disappearance is a health-related matter as Qin Gang was supposed to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta but top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi filled his shoes instead. Read more Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. (AP)

'Who was protecting culprits?': TMC's charge at Manipur CM's over vile video

Amid nationwide outrage over the abhorrent treatment of two Manipur women, Trinamool Congress party spokesperson Saket Gokhale Friday reiterated the demand for chief minister N Biren Singh's resignation. Taking to Twitter, Gokhale questioned why the perpetrators – who paraded two Kuki tribe women naked and sexually assaulted them – were arrested only after the video went viral on social media. Read more

'Kohli reminds of Miandad... I would rate him just behind Sachin': Windies legend's towering 'greatest cricketers' claim

In his milestone game, Virat Kohli stands on the brink of a first-of-its-kind record in international cricket. The former Indian captain is presently part of his 500th international game, the 10th in world cricket and third from India to scale the three-figure mark, in the 2nd Test match against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan had 'no idea what Comic-Con meant', says Abhishek Bachchan was shocked when he said that

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which became the first-ever Indian movie to feature at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Taking to his blog early on Friday morning, Amitabh Bachchan said that he had no idea about the event. He added that it was only after son-actor Abhishek Bachchan told him that it was a 'huge deal' that he understood what Comic-Con is. Read more

Silent heart attack: Hidden signs and symptoms that are likely to go unnoticed

Every disease communicates its presence is some way or the other by way of signs and symptoms like fever, ache and pains, nausea et al. But many a time the symptoms are either not present or too generalised to cause an alarm. In the context of cardiovascular diseases, it is silent heart attack that fits this category. Silent heart attacks or silent myocardial infarction (SMI) are those where there may be no symptoms of a heart attack, or mild symptoms, or symptoms that do not match a heart attack. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail