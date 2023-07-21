Silent heart attack: Hidden signs and symptoms that are likely to go unnoticed

Every disease communicates its presence is some way or the other by way of signs and symptoms like fever, ache and pains, nausea et al. But many a time the symptoms are either not present or too generalised to cause an alarm. In the context of cardiovascular diseases, it is silent heart attack that fits this category. Silent heart attacks or silent myocardial infarction (SMI) are those where there may be no symptoms of a heart attack, or mild symptoms, or symptoms that do not match a heart attack. (Also read: Cardiologists on why doctors could be at higher risk of heart attack; suggest heart care tips) Considering silent heart attacks are harder to detect, they are likely to kill more. (Freepik)

Considering silent heart attacks are harder to detect, they are likely to kill more. It is even more concerning that as per Harvard University data, almost 45% of heart attacks are silent which means people getting it are more likely to ignore it and not take any action as they will show up vague symptoms like fatigue, heart burn, gastric influx, indigestion among others. By the time people go for health checkups due to prolonged symptoms like shortness of breath and fatigue, the damage is already done. Another heart attack after a silent heart attack can be much deadlier than the first.

So, who is more likely to get a silent heart attack. As per heart.org, women and diabetics have more chances of suffering from a silent heart attack that may seem like a digestion issue, a strained muscle in the chest or upper back, excessive fatigue among other signs. In general men above 45 and women over 55 have higher likelihood of suffering from a heart attack than others.

Dr Rahul Gupta, Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai in an interview with HT Digital answers some very important questions about silent heart attack.

As stated above silent heart attacks often do not feel like typical heart attacks which means a stabbing pain in the arm, neck, or jaw, shortness of breath, sweating, or dizziness all can indicate silent heart attack. The symptoms of silent heart attacks are so mild or vague or brief, that people may confuse them with other health issues and often start self-treating instead of getting the required tests for heart health.

Silent heart attacks can also occur when someone does something very physically strenuous or emotionally stressful. Suddenly becoming physically active or doing a lot of physical activity in cold can also be risk factors.

Can someone get a silent heart attack and not know about it?

The answer is yes. Silent heart attacks can be challenging to diagnose because the individual may not seek medical attention as he/she may not feel it's a cardiac problem. Such heart attacks are often discovered incidentally when medical tests, such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) or imaging scans, are performed for other reasons. This highlights the importance of regular medical checkups if there is family history or other risk factors that could lead to heart attack.

How will I feel if I get a silent heart attack?

- You may feel like you have flu

- You may feel your chest or upper back has a sore muscle

- Jaw pain is another indicator

- Pain in arms or upper back

- Fatigue

- Indigestion

Can a silent heart attack kill me?

Silent heart attacks can be serious and, in some cases, fatal. Without timely diagnosis and treatment, the damage to the heart muscle can increase, leading to complications and an increased risk of future cardiovascular events, including a potentially fatal heart attack or heart failure.

Additionally, individuals who experience silent heart attacks often have underlying risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. These risk factors, if left unmanaged, can further contribute to the progression of heart disease.

Who is at risk of silent heart attack?

The risk of silent heart attacks tends to increase with age. Older adults, especially those more than 65 years are more prone. Individuals with existing risk factors for heart disease are more prone to silent heart attacks. These risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, and a family history of heart disease. Certain health conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, or a history of stroke, can increase the risk of silent heart attacks.

Are people with diabetes at a higher risk of silent heart attacks?

Diabetes is a significant risk factor for heart disease, and individuals with diabetes have a higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular complications, including silent heart attacks. It can lead to the development of atherosclerosis, neuropathy, and silent ischemia. It is therefore crucial for diabetics to pay close attention to their heart health.

Can I avoid silent heart attack?

You can minimise risk of silent heart attack by making suitable lifestyle modifications.

Adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle as that is crucial for preventing silent heart attacks. This includes eating a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, quitting smoking as it is a significant risk factor for heart disease. If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation. Manage underlying health conditions if any such as blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes. Regular check-ups and screenings can also reduce risk.

What is the treatment for silent heart attack?

Treatment will depend upon the angiography results. If the blocks are critical and are located in important areas, angioplasty or bypass may be needed. In other areas only medical management and EECP therapy may be beneficial.

