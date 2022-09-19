Home / India News / Afternoon brief: IAF set to retire Abhinandan’s MiG-21 squadron on Sept 30 and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: IAF set to retire Abhinandan’s MiG-21 squadron on Sept 30 and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after a sortie on the MiG 21 jet, at Airforce Station, Pathankot.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron on September 30

Over three-and-a-half years after the Indian Air Force scripted a historic episode of bravery beyond enemy lines, the force is set to retire one of its four remaining squadrons of the ageing MiG-21 fighter jets on September 30 — the Srinagar-based No. 51 squadron, also known as ‘Sword Arms’, an official familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more

Karnataka man shoots a dog for barking at him, booked : Report

Police in Karnataka's Doddaballapur have charged a man for shooting a stray dog with an air rifle. Read more

Westminster Abbey: The historic church where Queen's funeral will take place

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. The monarch’s coffin which lay-in-state in the Westminster Hall will be transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral. Read more

SBI extended this special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. Details here

The State Bank of India has extended the special fixed deposit scheme ‘SBI Wecare’ for senior citizens till March 31 next year. Read more

Kangana Ranaut reveals why her uncles called her Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut has revealed that her uncles used to call her Indira Gandhi when she was a child. Read more

'71 hundreds? That's ridiculous': Finch says 'writing off' Kohli not an option

Keeping the limelight away from Virat Kohli is a tough job. After a successful Asia Cup - Kohli ended up as the second highest-run scorer (276) of the tournament with a much better strike rate and average than the top spot holder Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan - the questions about Kohli's form (or the lack of it) have now quickly been replaced with how to put a lid on his scoring. Read more

Ananya Panday slips into a little white dress for a sizzling photoshoot, fan calls her 'khoobsurat': All pics inside

After enjoying a dream holiday in Italy, Ananya Panday has returned home and is already busy with packed schedules. Read more

Baby girl picks up bag at a store, tries to run away with it. Watch to know why

Are you an Arianator? In case you don’t know what that means, we are asking if you are a fan of the American singer, songwriter and actor Ariana Grande.

