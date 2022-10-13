Home / India News / Afternoon brief: In poll-bound Himachal, PM's dig at former Congress govt, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: In poll-bound Himachal, PM's dig at former Congress govt, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of various development projects in Una, Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of various development projects in Una, Thursday, October 13, 2022.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In poll-bound Himachal, PM Modi's dig at past Congress govt: ‘Latakna, bhatakna, bhul jana…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the past Congress government in Himachal Pradesh by saying that they failed to improve higher education facilities in the northern hill state, compelling the youth to seek them in neighbouring regions. Read more.

Male guardians no longer required with female pilgrims during Hajj: Report

Female pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will no longer require to bring a male guardian or "mahram" with them to do Hajj or Umrah in the Islamic country. Read more.

"When Roger Binny opens his mouth...': Shastri passes verdict on Ganguly's likely replacement as BCCI president

Roger Binny, a pivotal member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning campaign, is all set to take over as BCCI's president on October 18. Read more.

Rakul Preet Singh jokingly pulls up brother for allegedly leaking her wedding news to media

Amid reports of her wedding plans with producer Jackky Bhagnani, actor Rakul Preet Singh has tweeted her surprise and announced that she has no clue about the plans. Read more.

First-ever Sony car, a premium EV, is coming sooner than you previously thought

The battle for a sizeable say in the world of electric mobility is all set to get a new player with a joint venture between Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor looking at rolling out its first batch of its firstever electric vehicles (EVs) by 2026. Read more.

5 memory-boosting foods for elderly from eggs to yoghurt

Brain shrinks with age; research has confirmed and its weight or volume goes down at the rate of 5% per decade after 40. Read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pm modi narendra modi himachal pradesh congress trinamool congress× indian national congress hajj saudi arabia top news
pm modi narendra modi himachal pradesh congress trinamool congress× indian national congress hajj saudi arabia top news + 6 more

