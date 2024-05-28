Afternoon brief: India gives $1 mn aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea; 2 killed in Pune hit-and-run case, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the massive landslide in Papua New Guinea that has buried over 2,000 people and affected thousands more. In an X post, he conveyed condolences to the affected families and prayers for the injured. He also announced India's readiness to offer support, with the government extending immediate relief assistance of USD 1 million to aid in relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate the area as the landslide remains active. Relief teams are reaching the difficult-to-access northern Enga region, but officials say the chances of finding survivors are slim. Residents have been using shovels and bare hands in their search efforts. Enga provincial administrator Sandis Tsaka described the situation as still dangerous, with rocks continuing to fall. Dig deeper Villagers react as they search through a landslide in Yambali village, in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 27, 2024. ((Juho Valta/UNDP Papua New Guinea via AP))

Two engineering students lost their lives in Pune after a truck hit their motorcycle from behind on Monday night. The driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by police after a brief chase. The students, aged in their early 20s, were en route to Pune railway station. One youth died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The truck driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. This incident follows the recent Porsche row in Pune, where a 17-year-old boy, driving under the influence, fatally struck two techies, leading to widespread outcry and subsequent arrests. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail Dig deeper

Adani Group to enter UPI, digital payment, credit card business Dig deeper

India News

PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha elections prediction: 'BJP to get maximum success in West Bengal' Dig deeper

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others acquitted in murder case by high court Dig deeper

Global Matters

United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport, scary video viral Dig deeper

Donald Trump sells ‘very special’ private jet worth $10 m amid surging legal bills and falling Truth Social stock Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Billy Zane, famed for his role in The Mummy, is set to experience his own resurgence with his portrayal of Marlon Brando in the biopic Waltzing with Brando. Recently released images show Zane's striking resemblance to the iconic actor, impressing fans and stirring anticipation. Directed by Bill Fishman, the film explores Brando’s environmental activism through his ambitious project to build an eco-friendly retreat in Tahiti. Fans praised Zane’s transformation, expressing hope for the film's success. Zane highlighted Brando's activism, emphasizing his contributions to civil and indigenous rights, and environmental issues, cementing his legacy beyond Hollywood. Dig deeper

Sports Going

The deadline to apply for the Indian men's cricket team's head coach role ended on May 27, a day after IPL 2024 concluded. While BCCI has not disclosed applicants, hints suggest an Indian is likely to replace Rahul Dravid. Gautam Gambhir is a probable candidate, though Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma proposes MS Dhoni, highlighting his leadership and respect within the team. Despite Dhoni not officially retiring from IPL, speculation remains. Former cricketer Atul Wasan argues for a mentor over a coach in T20 cricket, emphasizing the limited role of a coach in team success. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As summer approaches, the allure of coastal living inspires many to create nautical-themed interiors. This design style captures the essence of seaside tranquility, combining crisp white walls, bold stripes, and natural materials like weathered wood and jute. Key pieces, such as driftwood coffee tables and vintage ship's wheels, add character. Decorative anchors, ship models, and brass hardware enhance the maritime feel, while accessories like striped throws and seashell jars bring the beach indoors. Saumitra Bhatkhalkar, founder of Studio SB, emphasizes the style's versatility, adaptable to both coastal cottages and city apartments, offering a serene retreat from everyday life. Dig deeper

Its Trending

Natasa Stankovic, wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, liked a heartwarming Instagram video posted by Pankhuri Sharma, wife of Krunal Pandya, amid divorce rumors. The video features Stankovic's son Agastya and his cousin Kavir playing with Krunal and Pankhuri, smearing colors on the couple’s faces. Divorce speculations began after a Reddit post claimed Stankovic dropped Pandya's surname from her Instagram and deleted their pictures. However, many photos remain on her account. Stankovic faced backlash during the IPL over her husband's performance. Pandya, Mumbai Indians’ new captain, is currently vacationing abroad while Team India prepares for the T20 World Cup. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.