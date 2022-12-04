Afternoon brief: Indonesia raises warning to highest level as Semeru volcano erupts, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indonesia raises warning to highest level as Semeru volcano erupts: Top updates

Indonesia has increased to the highest level a warning issued after the Semeru volcano on Java island erupted on Sunday, Reuters reported quoting Kompas TV. The evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun, a top regional administrator, Thoriqul Haq, told Kompas TV. Read more

Major tragedy averted as 2 coaches of Delhi-bound train get detached; none hurt

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday after two coaches of the 2397 Up Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express got separated from the train’s engine. The incident took place between Karwandia and Sasaram railway stations on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Gaya division of East Central Railway (ECR), railway officials said. Read more

4 killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Four people were killed while three were injured after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge on Sheragad road near Ligudta bend in Uttrakhand’s Almora district on Saturday morning, state disaster response team officials said. Read more

Ajay Devgn is chased by a mob while riding a scooter on the sets of Bholaa, says 'always wear a helmet'

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming movie Bholaa. He shared a video from a scene of his film on sets aling with the Ajay Devgn Films' social media handle. Read more

Lionel Messi's totally unexpected reaction to ‘1000th match’ question after Argentina qualify for FIFA WC quarterfinal

Argentina have reached the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 on Sunday. With goals from captain Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, the South American team were leading 2-0 till the 77th minute when an own goal by Enzo Fernandez gave Australia a new lease of life in the match. But Messi and Co. held their nerves in the last few minutes to secure a win. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana joins busker at Delhi’s Janpath to sing Pani da Rang and Jedha Nasha. Watch

A video of Ayushmann Khurrana joining a busker at Delhi’s Janpath Market to sing two songs has wowed people. Shared by the musician, who goes by @guitar_boy_shivam on Instagram, the video shows them singing the songs in soulful voices. Read more

Ayurvedic tips to improve health condition of painful, stiff joints in winter

As winter arrives, the elders of our houses are in constant fear of their joint pain and stiffness aggravating as old age and cold temperatures worsen the painful conditions of joints. Pain and stiffness come hand in hand where stiffness is the difficulty in the movement of a particular joint. Read more

Web story: Hansika Motwani's pre-wedding celebration

Take a look at some pics and videos of Hansika Motwani's dreamy pre-wedding celebration. Read more

