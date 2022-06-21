Afternoon brief: Jaish terrorist involved in cop's killing among 4 gunned down in J&K, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaish terrorist who killed cop among 4 gunned down in J&K

Two terrorists - including one from Jaish-e-Mohammed, who was responsible for killing a cop - were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in an encounter. The encounter took place in a village in the Pulwama district. Read more

‘He got out from hotel gym, enrolled in a club’: Gavaskar shares Dinesh Karthik's inspirational work behind the scene

It has been an extraordinary season for seasoned cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Making a comeback into the national side on the back of a destructive IPL, which saw him bat at a strike-rate of 183.33, the 37-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands. After his rich outings against South Africa in the recently-concluded T20I series, experts believe Karthik to be one of the forerunner in India's T20 World Cup squad. Read more

When Sobhita Dhulipala described her ideal romantic partner and marriage plans: 'I want someone who is…’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has appeared in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Ghost Stories, and most recently Major. She is, however, best known for her lead role in the web series Made In Heaven. While the actor has been quiet about her personal life so far, recent reports claimed that the actor was dating Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. However, the two actors have remained tight-lipped about these unverified rumours. Read more

Kid’s unimpressed reaction to family singing happy birthday will leave you chuckling. Watch viral video

How do you think people react when others serenade them with the Happy Birthday song? Usually they are seen smiling from ear to ear, and this includes the kids too. A video posted on Instagram, however, shows a very different reaction of a girl in a similar situation. The toddler’s reaction has turned the video into a source of laughter for many. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too. Read more

Neha Dhupia and her dad celebrate International Yoga Day 2022 by acing yoga's headstand in new post: See pics inside

Many Bollywood celebrities are marking the International Yoga Day today, June 21, by sharing snippets of them practising yoga exercises in unique ways. Actor Neha Dhupia, known for being an avid yoga practitioner, is also one of them. However, Neha had a special partner to accompany her for today's yoga routine. Read more