Afternoon brief: Lok Sabha suspends convicted Lakshadweep MP; all latest news

Sentenced in murder case, Lakshadweep MP suspended from Lok Sabha

The Nationalist Congress Party MP from Lakshadweep Mohammad Faizal has been disqualified as Lok Sabha member, Lok Sabha secretariat said late Friday after the lawmaker, along with three others, was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with an attempt to murder case filed in 2009. Read more

Congress MP dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo; yatra suspended for a day

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. He was 76. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said that Chaudhary was walking along with a fellow MP from Kerala and suddenly collapsed. Read more

Joshimath sinking: 8.5cm displacement enough for cracks in houses, says expert

As satellite images of Uttarakhand's Joshimath found that the town sank 5.4cm in 12 days between December and January, IIT Ropar researchers who had predicted Joshimath land subsidence after the Chamoli flash floods said in 2021 only they noticed a surface displacement of up to 8.5cm in Joshimath. It was an upward trend at that time. The researchers had predicted a displacement of 8.5 to 10cm in "near future". Read more

Elon Musk's Twitter announces new verification for businesses

Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it would soon launch verification service for the organisations, which was formerly known as Blue for Business. Read more

Pilot turns poet during in-flight announcement, welcomes his special guests too. Watch

Every airline has their standard format following which the pilot or the cabin crew do the in-flight announcements. However, there are some who like to shake things up to make the announcements fun. Just like SpiceJet pilot Mohit Teotia who always makes sure to say his part in a poetic way. Read more

Digital detox: How to unplug effectively

Do you often find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media only to end up with a headache and eye strain? The constant use of technology can have a detrimental effect on our well-being, from overloading our senses to impacting our quality of life. A digital detox is a practice of taking a break from electronic devices and digital media to improve overall well-being and reduce stress. Read more

Rakhi Sawant yet to be accepted by his family, says husband Adil Khan: 'Wo process abhi chal rahi hai'

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan has confirmed that he is married to Rakhi, however, he added that his family is yet to accept her as his wife. Over the past few days, Rakhi and Adil made contradictory statements about their marital life. Read more

Jay Shah stays silent on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's absence from New Zealand T20Is as BCCI release gives no information

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on late Friday night revealed the squad for the impending white-ball series against New Zealand and for the first two Test matches against Australia. The selectors picked a 16-member squad for both the series against New Zealand where India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Among the notable absentees were KL Rahul, from both the squads and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the T20Is. Read more

