Afternoon brief: Mulayam Singh Yadav, leader who knew his vote bank, limitations; and all the latest news

Mulayam Singh Yadav: A politician who knew his vote bank, limitations

It was wrestling that got Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, who died Monday morning in a hospital in Gurugram, into politics. He was wrestling in a local competition in the early 1960s when the then Jaswant Nagar (Mainpuri) MLA Nathu Singh was impressed by the young man in his early 20s and got talking to him. Read more

12 imposters held for duping public through fake calls, websites: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit (IFSO) has busted three gangs of imposters who used to dupe the victims by offering franchisees or dealerships in the name of companies including Hindustan Times' job website Shine, Shoppers Stop, Dabur India and Indiamart. Read more

Watch: Dramatic moment as journalist heads to shelter amid strikes in Kyiv

A BBC correspondent in Kyiv was seen on live camera heading to shelter with his camera crew as explosions rocked Ukraine's capital city on Monday. Read more

Gold and silver prices witness slight dip today. Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold in India on Monday witnessed a marginal dip by ₹25 while silver price too dipped by ₹1.30. According to Goodreturns website, 22k gold was priced at ₹4,760 per gramme while 24K gold was available for ₹5,193 per grammes. Read more

PS1 box office: Aishwarya Rai-starrer is highest grossing Tamil film of all time in US, nearing ₹400 cr worldwide gross

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, continues its box-office onslaught as the film is inching close to worldwide gross collection of ₹400 crore. Read more

Ishan Kishan burns the internet with ‘mere jaisa jaldi sixes koi nahi maar sakta’ comment after India beat South Africa

Ishan Kishan is a classic example of a modern-day batter who values six-hitting more than occupying the crease for long hours by taking ones and twos and he is proud of that quality. Read more

Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Darlings dialogues with Vijay Varma. Watch

The first name that comes to mind when you hear the words Alia Bhatt and mimicry must unquestionably be Chandni, a mimicry artist. Chandni frequently maintains a high level of virality across social media, particularly on Instagram, thanks to her uncanny impersonation of actor Alia Bhatt. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde steal the show at awards night with glamorous looks: All pics and video inside

Many big names from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries, including Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Sharvari Wagh, Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, Saniya Iyappan, Aindrita Ray, and Tabu, among others attended an awards show last night in Bengaluru. Read more

Online booking for Tiago EV hits roadblock for many, netizens complain of snags

Tata Motors created quite a strong buzz when it officially launched Tiago EV or electric vehicle in the Indian market last month. Read more

These Apple devices will become 'obsolete' from next month

Apple will place iPhone 5c in the obsolete product list next month, making the device ineligible for any repairs or services. A report from MacRumors stated, a memo directing the same has been sent out to authorized service providers on Saturday. Read more

