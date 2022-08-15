Afternoon brief: Nitish Kumar's 'additional 10 lakh jobs' announcement, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar CM announced 10 lakh additional jobs from Gandhi Maidan: Tejashwi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an additional 10 lakh jobs under various arrangements, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday. Yadav said that the announcement was made during Nitish Kumar's address to the people of the state on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. Read more

Flight delayed over mobile chat between couple in Mangaluru

A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours after a woman passenger raised an alarm about a suspicious text message received on the mobile phone of a fellow traveller here. Read more

'Didn't know about Tendulkar. It was Saqlain who told me about his stature': Pakistan legend's big claim on India great

Team India will face Pakistan in a blockbuster clash in the men's Asia Cup game on August 28. Both sides will be meeting for the first time since the T20 World Cup match last year where the Babar Azam-led side registered a magnificent 10-wicket win. Over the past many years, the games between India and Pakistan are restricted to global (ICC) and continental (Asia Cup) tournaments, owing to political tensions between both nations. Read more

Vicky Kaushal says Jai Hind with beautiful video of national flag at his home on Independence Day 2022: Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among a host of celebrities who are celebrating 75 years of India's Independence today, August 15. Many stars took to their social media accounts to wish their followers Happy Independence Day, show how they are participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign initiated by the government, and more. Vicky and Katrina also brought the Indian national flag home and displayed it on their sea-facing balcony. And today, they shared a beautiful video to mark Independence Day. Read more

Rocket Boys 2 teaser shows Pokhran nuclear test; Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return and Indira Gandhi appears too. Watch

The teaser of the second season of popular web series Rocket Boys was unveiled on August 15, Independence Day. The series, which retells the story of how India became a nuhinclear power, stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as eminent scientists Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. Season 1 had premiered on SonyLiv in February this year, while season 2 is expected to stream either later this year or early next year. Read more