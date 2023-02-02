Afternoon brief: Oppn seeks probe into LIC, banks' exposure endangering savings, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Adani crisis: Oppn seeks probe into LIC, banks exposure ‘endangering savings’

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2pm on Thursday amid disruptions over the Opposition's demand for debate on public sector investments in “companies losing market value”, an apparent reference to beleaguered Adani Group. Read more

Paparazzo shares wedding date, other details of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Jaisalmer ceremony

The rumours of Sidharth Shukla and Kiara Advani's wedding continue to do the rounds. Now paparazzo Viral Bhayani has said that his team is leaving for Jaisalmer to cover the wedding, which will reportedly take place from February 4-6. He said the much-anticipated wedding will take place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Read more

Virat Kohli reacts to Shubman Gill's insane century in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I with golden five-word message

India's star youngster Shubman Gill shut down the critics with an incredible unbeaten 126-run knock in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. After a string of low scores in the format, many former cricketers and fans believed Gill needs to take a step back and focus on ODIs and Tests; however, the 23-year-old finally repaid captain Hardik Pandya and the team management's faith as he went past Virat Kohli to become India's highest scorer in an innings in T20Is. Read more

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai after Rishikesh holiday with Vamika, rock comfy athleisure. See pics, video

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli went to Rishikesh recently to enjoy a short getaway with their daughter, Vamika Kohli. The couple visited Ashrams and spiritual sites, hiked amid the greenery and rocky terrains, meditated by the river, admired nature, spent quality time with their child, and more. Read more

Green comet comes closest to Earth in 50,000 years, netizens share stunning views

The recently discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), famously known as the green comet, captivated the attention of many people as it made its closest approach to Earth. According to National Geographic, on February 1, the comet turned the sky green as it came nearest Earth in 50,000 years. Read more

Web story: How to stay safe on a blind date

Here are a few tips to protest yourself on a blind date. Read more

