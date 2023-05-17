Afternoon brief: ‘People’s aspirations more important', says Bommai on Karnataka CM race and all the latest news

‘People’s aspirations more important than politicking': Bommai on K'taka CM race Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over the delay in picking the new CM of the state, saying people' aspirations are more important than ‘politicking’. Read Here. Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter/ANI)

Singapore's 2nd execution in 3 weeks over drug trafficking sparks global outcry

Singapore hanged a man for trafficking drugs, authorities said, marking the city-state's second execution in three weeks. The man was convicted in 2019 of trafficking around 1.5 kilos of cannabis, Kokila Annamalai of local rights group Transformative Justice Collective said as per news agency AFP. Read Here.

Senior Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, fourth major exit in 6 months

Manish Chopra, Meta's Director and Head of Partnerships in India, has announced his resignation, making his exit from a company he joined in January 2019. Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure, adding, however, that he will help with the transition over the next few weeks. Read Here.

'Give Rinku, Yashasvi a chance right now, otherwise…': Harbhajan tells BCCI, has message for undercooked Arjun Tendulkar

Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been the two biggest success stories of IPL 2023. Two extremely contrasting batters – Jaiswal being an opener and Rinku a finisher – both have strikingly similar approach. The disdain with which Rinku and Jaiswal have batted this season has put them miles ahead of their contemporary – most notably Shivam Dube, who has been absolutely smashing in an otherwise inconsistent Chennai Super Kings batting line-up with 30 sixes. Read Here.

Johnny Depp cries as comeback film receives standing ovation after premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Watch

On Tuesday, the 76th Cannes Film Festival officially began with Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, and it appears that Johnny Depp got the audience reaction he had hoped for. The actor received a 7-minute standing ovation, and even teared up as the crowd applauded him. A video of the moment is doing the rounds of social media. Read Here.

WHO says 'no' to non-sugar sweeteners in latest guidelines; 4 important things to know

The use of non-sugar sweeteners has increased in the past many years as they are considered a low-calorie and healthier alternative to sugar. World Health Organisation's latest guidelines warn against the use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) to lose weight or reduce risk of non-communicable diseases adding that its long-term use is linked to diseases like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, among others in adults. Common non-sugar sweeteners include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives. Read Here.

