Afternoon brief: PM addresses Global South Summit; accused in Salman Khan shooting case denies Bishnoi’s role, and more

In a virtual address at the third Voice of Global South Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity among Global South countries to address key challenges such as health security, food security, and technology divides. Modi announced India's $25 million contribution to the Social Impact Fund, aimed at advancing digital public infrastructure (DPI) in these nations. Agreements to share India's digital resources with 12 Global South partners were also revealed. Highlighting the need for solidarity and shared experiences, Modi stressed that the Global South must work together to overcome current global uncertainties and development issues. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.

Vicky Gupta, one of six accused in the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April, claimed he was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's public persona and had no direct orders from him. Appearing before a special court for bail, Gupta stated that Bishnoi was not involved in the shooting and that he acted out of admiration for Bishnoi's principles as portrayed in the media. Gupta said he was motivated by financial need and aimed only to instill fear in Khan, who is involved in a case linked to the killing of blackbucks. The prosecution has raised concerns about Gupta potentially leaking information if granted bail.

The Latest News

Delhi Airport's new Terminal 1 to become operational from today | Check details

Karnataka Governor approves prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam'

India News

Sabarmati Express train derails | 'Foreign object' found on track, police probe foul play: What we know so far

'No security guards, toilets in…': What NCW found at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital days doctor's rape and murder

Global Matters

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's 'white guy taco' talk gets spicy reaction from netizens: 'Racist and disgusting'

Video: Turkey lawmakers draw blood in fist fight during debate on jailed MP

Entertainment Focus

The film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will stream on August 22 on two OTT platforms. Prime Video will offer the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, while Netflix will host the Hindi version. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi epic, which blends Hindu mythology with a post-apocalyptic setting, has grossed ₹1041.6 crore worldwide. Released in theaters on June 27, 2024, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The movie has been praised for its grand scale and ambitious fusion of myth and science fiction.

Sports Going

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned home to a warm welcome at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after an emotional and challenging 10 days. Despite her historic performance in Paris, where she was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight, Vinesh received a hero's welcome from fans and supporters. Overcome with emotion, she broke down upon seeing the crowd and was consoled by friends and teammates. Vinesh had earlier announced her retirement from wrestling following the disqualification but hinted at a possible return in the future. Her supporters and family continue to stand by her as she reflects on her journey.

Its Trending

Astronaut Matthew Dominick recently shared an awe-inspiring photograph of lightning over India, captured from the International Space Station (ISS). In a post on X, Dominick described using burst mode to capture the lightning strike perfectly framed against the night sky. The image features a vivid blue lightning bolt in a pitch-dark backdrop, highlighting the striking contrast. Since its release, the photo has garnered attention from over 49,000 viewers, sparking discussions on the unique visual effects caused by the space station's movement. Dominick, currently on a mission aboard the ISS, continues to share breathtaking views of Earth from space.

