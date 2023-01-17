Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Punjab, man tries to hug him. Video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security was apparently breached during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday as a man rushed and tried to hug him before being pulled away by party workers. Read more.

Delhi colder than popular winter destinations; Nainital, Mussoorie on list

For people who reside in cities or towns that maintain a moderate temperature all year round, a trip to one of the winter destinations remains at the top of their list. Read more.

'He was on par with Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir's epic 'Player of the Series' remark after India vs Sri Lanka ODIs

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli propelled Team India to a flawless win over Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Sunday. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyderabadi man's video about Delhi winter and pollution has Delhites saying 'true'. Watch

Winters in Delhi leave most people shivering and yearning for summer to come back. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan watches Pathaan with Suhana weeks after minister's 'he should watch it with his daughter' demand

Weeks after Madhya Pradesh Speaker Girish Gautam said Shah Rukh Khan should watch Pathaan with his daughter, the actor indeed watched the film not just with Suhana Khan but also his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan at the Yash Raj Films office on Monday. Read more.

Cold shower or warm bath? Ayurveda expert on what's better for you in winter

Cold or warm, taking bath in any season has loads of benefits for physical and mental health. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON