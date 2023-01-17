Home / India News / Delhi colder than many popular winter destinations; Nainital, Mussoorie, Gangtok on list

Delhi colder than many popular winter destinations; Nainital, Mussoorie, Gangtok on list

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 01:45 PM IST

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at its official weather station, Safdarjung, on Tuesday.

Delhi's minimum temperature fell to lowest to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday since 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Delhi's minimum temperature fell to lowest to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday since 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

One of the common elements of the winter season is going on vacations to enjoy the chill and possibly encounter snowfall, if that happens in the destination. For people who reside in cities or towns that maintain a moderate temperature all year round, a trip to one of the winter destinations remains at the top of their list. Delhi, which is known for its extreme temperature, and has been battered by severe cold wave this winter, on Tuesday saw its mercury plummet to an extent that made the city colder than several popular hill stations.

The capital logged a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at its representative weather observatory - Safdarjung - which is five notches below normal. In comparison, the minimum temperature in Nainital was lower at 6 degrees Celsius and so was in Mussoorie at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Other weather stations in Delhi recorded even lower minimum temperatures. It was 2.3 degrees Celsius in Jafarpur, 2.2 degrees Celsius in Ridge and 2 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road. In Ayanagar, the mercury touched 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's minimum temperature fell to lowest to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday since 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021. The capital is currently under yellow alert as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (January 15) after a fresh cold wave descended from the Himalayas onto the northern plains. As per the Met department's latest forecast, the cold wave will last for two more days before beginning to abate from Thursday (January 19) onwards.

With Delhi shivering in extreme cold, the capital's minimum temperature surpassed or remained at par with many winter destinations in north, east and even northeastern India.

Here's a look at the comparison:

                             Delhi                    North IndiaNortheast and east India
Safdarjung2.4 °CDharamshala (Uttarakhand)2.2°CGangtok (Sikkim)5.6°C
Jafarpur2.3°CKasauli (Himachal Pradesh)3.6°CDarjeeling (West Bengal)2.2°C
Ridge2.2°CDehradun (Uttarakhand)6.0°C  
Lodhi Road2.0°CMussoorie (Uttarakhand)2.5°C  
Ayanagar2.8°CNainital (Uttarakhand)6.0°C  
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
cold wave delhi delhi news delhi temperature delhi winter nainital dehradun mussoorie india meteorological department + 7 more
cold wave delhi delhi news delhi temperature delhi winter nainital dehradun mussoorie india meteorological department + 6 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out