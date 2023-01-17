Hyderabadi man's video about Delhi winter and pollution has Delhites saying 'true'. Watch

Winters in Delhi leave most people shivering and yearning for summer to come back. In fact, social media is flooded with posts about Delhi's cold wave. Amid them, a man’s rant about the cold conditions, along with Delhi's poor air quality has prompted people to say “relatable.” If you are someone staying in the country capital, chances are, you’ll feel the same way.

Twitter user Anuj Gurwara posted the video along with a funny caption. “‘Beta, sweater pehno!’ Tag a frozen #Delhi-ite below!” he wrote as he shared the video. In the video he talks about how people in Delhi spend their summers by using air purifiers to deal with pollution and their winters with air heaters to stay warm. He ends the video by hilariously saying how Hyderabad is perfect as the weather stays balanced - without getting too hot or cold.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 views. Additionally, the clip has received close to 600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users posted:

“Love it,” posted a Twitter user. “Thanks for the sympathy. Can't budge from the heater,” expressed another. “[Love] from Delhite. Too good. But I still love Delhi despite the extremes,” commented a third. “Loved it,” shared a fourth. “You are so good and natural,” wrote a fifth.