Afternoon brief: Sanjay Raut jabs Maha CM, dy CM over Ayodhya visit, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘They’re copying us': Sanjay Raut on Maha CM, Deputy CM's visit to Ayodhya

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (HT Photo)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over their visit to Ayodhya. Read more

Sachin Pilot announces fast against his govt, CM Gehlot on corruption issue

Fresh troubles are brewing in Rajasthan ahead of the election as once again the rift between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot comes to the surface. Read more

Why skin primer is a game-changer for your makeup routine?

For a fashion and beauty connoisseur, makeup is the ultimate confidence booster. However, you must have often experienced that no matter how well you blend your foundation and concealer, it just defies to look right, simultaneously challenging your knowledge and techniques. Read more

Bharti Singh makes Kareena Kapoor crack up: ‘I want my son to cry on mall floor, insult ho meri’

Actor Kareena Kapoor welcomed comedian Bharti Singh on her talk show What Women Want on the latest episode. The two bonded over their kids, delicious desi food and more. Read more

'Like his captain, Jadeja is...': Sunil Gavaskar namedrops MS Dhoni to salute CSK stars after Chennai rout Mumbai

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the four-time champions recorded a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first El Clasico of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

eknath shinde maharashtra rajasthan ashok gehlot sanjay raut + 3 more
Sunday, April 09, 2023
