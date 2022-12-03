Home / India News / Afternoon brief: SC dismisses plea seeking stay on MCD polls as 'infructuous', and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: SC dismisses plea seeking stay on MCD polls as 'infructuous', and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The petition questioned the delimitation of the wards of the MCD from the previous 272 to now 250. (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
The petition questioned the delimitation of the wards of the MCD from the previous 272 to now 250. (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi civic polls: SC dismisses plea seeking stay on elections as 'infructuous'

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the municipal elections as infructuous. “The elections are on Sunday. Passage of time has made the petition infructuous,” observed a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka as it dismissed a petition filed by the National Youth Party seeking a stay of the elections. Read more

G7's price cap on Russia oil 'to benefit low, medium-income nations': US

The United States on Friday welcomed the G7, European Union and Australia's US$60 price cap on Russian oil and said the move will 'particularly benefit low- and medium-income countries (that have) borne the brunt of elevated energy and food prices' caused by Russia's war on Ukraine. Read more

Young Pakistani boy gets free cricket match tickets from English supporters

England cricket team is playing a Test series in Pakistan. England scored a record 506/4 on day one of the first Test, which kicked off the historic three-match Test series at Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium. A young kid interacting with the visiting fans is shown in a video uploaded on Twitter on Friday by England's Barmy Army. Read more

Web Stories | Hina Khan's Cappadocia visit

Anand Gandhi says Kantara celebrates ‘toxic masculinity’, is nothing like his Tumbbad

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi doesn't seem impressed with Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The director, who made films like the critically acclaimed Tumbbad (2018) and Ship of Theseus (2013), says Kantara is nothing like his Tumbbad, a comparison that many have made after watching the new Kannada movie. Read more

What do employees seek from their employers in a post pandemic world?

In 2019, employers started to grasp the prevalence of mental health at work and realised the need to address the stigma whereas in 2020, mental health support became pivotal for running a successful business while fast forward to 2021 and today, the stakes have been raised even higher. Read more

BCCI announces Umran Malik as Mohammed Shami's replacement, names revised India squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Umran Malik has been named as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami in India's ODI squad for the Bangladesh, announced BCCI on Saturday. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mcd delhi mcd elections + 1 more
mcd delhi mcd elections

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out