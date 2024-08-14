Afternoon brief: TMC MLA rejects son's 'link' to doctor's rape-murder; SC on past tax dues on mineral rights, and more

Amid the probe into the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a social media post is doing rounds claiming that former minister and TMC MLA Soumen Mahapatra's son is the main accused in the case. However, Soumen Mahapatra has denied the allegations against him, saying that his son is “innocent”. Mahapatra and his wife, Sumana, claimed that some TMC leaders were trying to link his son with the case and that “false allegations” were being made. Dig deeper TMC MLA Soumen Mahapatra and his wife Sumana Mahapatra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed states to collect past dues on royalty on minerals bearing land from Centre, mining companies from April 1, 2005 onwards. The Supreme Court rejected the Centre’s plea for prospective effect of its July 25 verdict, which upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, and allowed them to seek refund of royalty from April 1, 2005 onwards, news agency PTI reported. A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the argument for prospective effect of the July 25 ruling is rejected. Dig deeper

India News

Latest News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Ram Gopal Varma, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films such Sarkar, gave a shoutout to the megastar's enduring career in his signature cheeky way. He shared the cover of a now-defunct magazine which sounded the death knell of Amitabh's career back in 1990. Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle on Wednesday and shared a magazine cover from a 1990 edition off Illustrated Weekly, which had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan in a beige outfit leaning his right hand against a wall and the text “FINISHED!” stamped across the breadth. The internet was surprised to see Ram Gopal Varma appreciate Amitabh Bachchan as back in 2011, he had abused the megastar on Twitter for doing a film like Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Irresponsible and excessive tourism has become the planet’s bane, leading to detrimental effects on ecosystems, contributing to deforestation, habitat destruction, and pollution, as well as shattering the peace of the local population. Before you pack your bags for this long weekend, pick a few sustainable travel tips. Dig deeper

Trending

IT giant Cognizant, currently under fire for a job listing offering ₹2.52 lakh per annum to freshers, is led by India’s highest-paid CEO. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti received $22.56 million (approximately ₹186 crore) in compensation last year, according to a report in Mint. Ravi Kumar Singisetti, 52, took over as chief executive of Cognizant in January 2023. His one-time stock reward of $20.25 million (nearly ₹169.1 crore) last year made him India’s highest-paid CEO in the IT sector in 2023. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening!