Afternoon brief: TMC MLA rejects son's 'link' to doctor's rape-murder; SC on past tax dues on mineral rights, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out!
Amid the probe into the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a social media post is doing rounds claiming that former minister and TMC MLA Soumen Mahapatra's son is the main accused in the case. However, Soumen Mahapatra has denied the allegations against him, saying that his son is “innocent”. Mahapatra and his wife, Sumana, claimed that some TMC leaders were trying to link his son with the case and that “false allegations” were being made. Dig deeper
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed states to collect past dues on royalty on minerals bearing land from Centre, mining companies from April 1, 2005 onwards. The Supreme Court rejected the Centre’s plea for prospective effect of its July 25 verdict, which upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, and allowed them to seek refund of royalty from April 1, 2005 onwards, news agency PTI reported. A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the argument for prospective effect of the July 25 ruling is rejected. Dig deeper
India News
Independence Day 2024: Telangana head constable stabbed by thieves he nabbed among 1,037 to get police medals
Forest conservator can’t rule on project’s impact: NGT
Latest News
SpiceJet's co-founder Ajay Singh to sell more than 10% of his stake to raise ₹3,000 crore: Report
Supreme Court stays NCLAT order that set aside insolvency case against Byju’s
Global Matters
American traded a single red paperclip for a $50,000 house after finding a loophole in the US economy
Can Prince Harry and Prince William get back together? This royal hopes to reunite the two brothers
Entertainment Focus
Ram Gopal Varma, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films such Sarkar, gave a shoutout to the megastar's enduring career in his signature cheeky way. He shared the cover of a now-defunct magazine which sounded the death knell of Amitabh's career back in 1990. Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle on Wednesday and shared a magazine cover from a 1990 edition off Illustrated Weekly, which had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan in a beige outfit leaning his right hand against a wall and the text “FINISHED!” stamped across the breadth. The internet was surprised to see Ram Gopal Varma appreciate Amitabh Bachchan as back in 2011, he had abused the megastar on Twitter for doing a film like Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Irresponsible and excessive tourism has become the planet’s bane, leading to detrimental effects on ecosystems, contributing to deforestation, habitat destruction, and pollution, as well as shattering the peace of the local population. Before you pack your bags for this long weekend, pick a few sustainable travel tips. Dig deeper
Trending
IT giant Cognizant, currently under fire for a job listing offering ₹2.52 lakh per annum to freshers, is led by India’s highest-paid CEO. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti received $22.56 million (approximately ₹186 crore) in compensation last year, according to a report in Mint. Ravi Kumar Singisetti, 52, took over as chief executive of Cognizant in January 2023. His one-time stock reward of $20.25 million (nearly ₹169.1 crore) last year made him India’s highest-paid CEO in the IT sector in 2023. Dig deeper