Afternoon brief: Uddhav Thackeray's letter to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, and all the latest news

Uddhav Thackeray writes to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs: 'Thanks for support during tough times'

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, thanking them for their support during tough times, without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers. Last month, a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress. Read more

Elon Musk breaks silence on $44 billion deal with a meme and a swipe on Twitter

On Monday, Elon Musk shared a meme, mocking the legal threat by the social media giant to sue the world's richest person. In the post, Elon Musk shared ‘his reactions’ to the twists and turns in the Twitter takeover saga. Read more

'Some are unfortunately sitting out': Sehwag shoots ominous warning, says India need to find 'best available players'

India was denied a series sweep despite Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 117 runs from 55 balls with 14 fours and six sixes on Sunday. Read more

Gaurav Taneja returns to Instagram with memes about arrest, trolls wife Ritu Rathee for 'most memorable birthday ever'

YouTuber-pilot Gaurav Taneja is on a meme-sharing spree after he was released on bail on Saturday. He was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday after people in large numbers turned up at his ‘surprise birthday party’ at a Metro station, causing chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Read more

Men's health: Prostate problems and decreased urine flow are not natural. Doctors bust myths

The prostate is the second leading cause of cancer among males in large Indian cities and after 50 years of men face these problems, it cannot be ignored. The symptoms make it difficult to differentiate whether it is prostate cancer or a benign prostate condition. Here are some of its myths. Read more

