Afternoon brief: ‘Well-planned conspiracy,’ Haryana minister orders probe into Nuh violence, & all the latest news

Nuh violence: Probe ordered, Haryana home minister calls it well-planned conspiracy Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ordered probe into Nuh violence and said the mob resorting to arson and violence was a well-planned conspiracy. Read More Haryana home minister Anil Vij(HT File Photo)

11 dead, 27 missing after massive flooding in Beijing amid heavy rainfall

Chinese state media reported that 11 people have died and 27 are missing amid flooding in the capital Beijing as heavy rainfall prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people. The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri and flooding in other parts of northern China was also witnessed. Read More

Karisma Kapoor says Sonali Bendre read books on Hum Saath Saath Hain sets, made her wonder: Why isn’t she talking to us

Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and recalled working with Sonali Bendre and Tabu in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Speaking on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, Karisma said that Sonali would quietly read her book on the set. Read More

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp as stunning showstoppers in exquisite outfits at India Couture Week

The ongoing India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), presented a mesmerising display of style and glamour on the seventh day. Ever since the fashion week started, it has been making headlines for all the right reasons and we have been on the edge of our seats. Read More

Malala Yousafzai calls herself 'Nobel Prize Barbie.' Here's how her husband reacted

Malala Yousafzai, a women's rights activist, often takes to Twitter to highlight the plights of women from around the world. Every once in a while, she also shares updates from her personal life and shares glimpses with her husband, Asser Malik. Read More

'Such comments generally come when...': Ravindra Jadeja's smashing reply to Kapil Dev's 'arrogant' dig at Team India

In response to an old remark from his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar, who had claimed that unlike players in Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, players from the current Indian team have never called him up for help despite going through a rough patch in their professional career, legendary skipper Kapil Dev took a dig the current Team India members calling them "arrogant" and "know-it-all". Read More

