Afternoon brief: Yashwant Sinha's request to BJP presidential candidate, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha. (HT PHOTO/FILE)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

'Urge BJP candidate to...': Yashwant Sinha vows he will not be govt's 'rubber stamp' President

Ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition's candidate, on Monday urged Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the BJP-led ruling NDA, to make a pledge that if victorious, she won't be a ‘rubber stamp’ of the ruling dispensation. Read more

NCW seeks probe into Akhilesh's ‘not only face but body’ tweet on Nupur Sharma

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has take cognisance of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after Supreme Court's scathing oral observation while refusing to entertain a plea of her last week. Read more

Anupam Kher wants to know whereabouts of Kailash Giri to sponsor all his pilgrimages with his mother

Anupam Kher wants to help man who is reportedly carrying his blind mother to several pilgrimages on his shoulder. The actor reacted to a viral post which talks about a man reportedly named Kailash Giri Brahmachari. Read more

When Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty called Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra her inspiration

Sini Shetty from Karnataka won the Miss India World 2022 crown in a star-studded event last night. The Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned the 21-year-old with the coveted title. Read more

Maruti Suzuki subscribe program garners over 1,780 subscribers

Maruti Suzuki subscribe, the program that offers the consumers a chance to own its vehicles without buying them, has garnered more than 1,780 subscribers in two years. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
yashwant sinha draupadi murmu ncw akhilesh yadav + 2 more
Monday, July 04, 2022
