Anupam Kher wants to know whereabouts of Kailash Giri to sponsor all his pilgrimages with his mother

Anupam Kher wants to help man who is reportedly carrying his blind mother to several pilgrimages on his shoulder. The actor reacted to a viral post which talks about a man reportedly named Kailash Giri Brahmachari. He is being called the modern Shravan Kumar, based on a popular Indian story of a man who carried his blind parents on his shoulders to a pilgrimage. Also read: Ranvir Shorey hugs his new iPhone gifted by Anupam Kher, calls it 'mere jigar ka tukda'. Watch

His viral picture shows him in a loincloth, carrying a bamboo on his shoulders with two baskets attached to it. His mother is seen sitting in one of the baskets while their luggage is seen kept in the other basket.

Anupam Kher has reacted to a viral post on Twitter.

Sharing the picture of that man, Anupam wrote on Twitter on Monday, "The description in the pic is humbling! Pray it is true! So If anybody can find the whereabouts of this man please do let us know. The @anupamcares will be honoured to sponsor all his journeys with his mother to any pilgrimage in the country all his life. #MondayMotivation."

Anupam's fans were also impressed with the man. A fan wrote, “Quite a moment to stop and look at this man who instead of having nothing isn't cribbing and doing his duty as a son, whereas we get puzzled with smallest of devoidance in life; Grandest salute to modern Shrawan Kumar and respect to @AnupamPKher for extending helping hand.” Another said, “Aaj ke Shravan Kumar.... Anupamji Ishwar se prarthana h ki unki aur aap ki jald mulakaat ho (we pray that you two get to meet soon).”

Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. The film went on to become the biggest blockbuster of this year with worldwide collection of over ₹300 crore. He recently released the poster of his upcoming film, The Signature and started working on his next, titled Kaagaz.

