Afternoon briefing: 2nd day of Atishi's indefinite fast; 27 dead, nearly 4 lakh affected in Assam floods; more news

Delhi water minister Atishi, on the second day of her fast over the water crisis, promised to continue her agitation until the Haryana government supplies water to the national capital. The AAP leader stated that, “I will continue my fast until the Haryana Government supplies water to Delhi, until 28 lakh people of Delhi get water.” According to her, Delhi is supposed to receive 613 MGD of water, but for several weeks, the Haryana government has been releasing only 513 MGD. Dig Deeper Delhi water minister Atishi, on the second day of her fast over the water crisis, promised to continue her agitation until the Haryana government supplies water to the national capital.(ANI)

The death toll due to floods in Assam has climbed to 27 this year, affecting at least 390,000 people across 19 districts, according to the reports shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday evening. Officials said that over 171,000 people have been displaced, while only 15,160 have taken shelter in temporary relief camps. The state government has created 245 relief camps across 17 districts, and Karimganj has the highest number of such camps. Dig Deeper

Team India is all set to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal when they take on Bangladesh in their second Super Eight match, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. India are currently on an unbeaten run, having won three of their completed group matches before taking down Afghanistan in stunning fashion in their first Super Eight match in Barbados on Thursday. Dig Deeper

Many celebrities wished actor Vijay, who clocked his 50th birthday on Saturday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Sibi Sathyaraj, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wished Vijay on his special day. Dig Deeper

Virat Kohli's exceptional fitness has set a benchmark not just in cricket but across sports. His unwavering discipline and determination have made him one of the fittest cricketers globally, even as he approaches 35 years of age. From his rigorous fitness regimen to dietary habits, Kohli's formula for success is widely known. Broadcaster Jatin Sapru shared an insightful anecdote on a podcast, revealing that during an IPL season, Kohli maintained his fitness by strictly consuming baked chicken and steamed vegetables. Dig Deeper

A nutrition and fitness coach has shared the weight loss journey of a Gujarati businessman. Satej Gohel said the businessman, named Niraj, lost 23 kg while eating homemade Gujarati food and working out at home. Gohel, a fitness consultant, also shared before and after photos of the businessman on X. “No gym, No fancy food. A Gujarati businessman eating Gujarati homemade food and home workouts led to this transformation!” he wrote. Dig Deeper