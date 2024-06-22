How a Gujarat businessman lost 23 kg in less than a year: ‘no gym, no fancy food’

A nutrition and fitness coach has shared the weight loss journey of a Gujarati businessman. Satej Gohel said the businessman, named Niraj, lost 23 kg while eating homemade Gujarati food and working out at home. Gujarat businessman Niraj lost 23 kg in 10 months.(X/@SatejGohel)

Gohel, a fitness consultant, also shared before and after photos of the businessman on X. “No gym, No fancy food. A Gujarati businessman eating Gujarati homemade food and home workouts led to this transformation!” he wrote.

Take a look at Niraj's transformation below:

He explained that Niraj, a businessman from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, initially found it difficult to incorporate the recommended 10,000 daily steps in his routine. Eventually, however, it became part of his routine.

“Niraj is a full-time businessman from Gujarat (Bhavnagar) with a hectic schedule throughout the day. Because of his busy schedule, initially, Niraj struggled to cover 10k steps, but after a few weeks, it became a regular part of his routine,” explained Gohel.

With no experience of working out, the businessman was initially wary of going to the gym. So, Gohel had him starting small. “We began with home-based workouts using a pair of dumbbells,” he wrote.

In 10 months, with these simple modifications, Niraj lost 23 kgs. He went from weighing 91.9 kg to 68.7 kg. His protein intake came from vegetarian sources like paneer, soya chunks, whey and dal. In a separate post, Gohel said that Niraj also cut down on his sugar intake.

Gohel, who is associated with PFC Club, a group of certified fitness experts, said that Niraj’s transformation was a team effort. “Our weekly check-in calls kept him motivated and on track,” he wrote on X.

“Niraj is in the maintenance phase, enjoying his favorite foods and staying on top of his workouts and activities. This is his new way of life,” he added.

People in the comments section applauded the businessman and shared their own fitness journeys.

“That’s amazing. Fitness industry is more about making money,” wrote one X user. “Remarkable,” said another.