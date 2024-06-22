Assam floods: Death toll rises to 27; nearly 4 lakh affected, 1.71 lakh displaced

Silchar: The death toll due to floods in Assam has climbed to 27 this year, affecting at least 390,000 people across 19 districts, according to the reports shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday evening. Karimganj remained the hardest hit with 2.4 lakh people affected till Friday (File Photo)

Officials said that over 171,000 people have been displaced, while only 15,160 have taken shelter in temporary relief camps. The state government has created 245 relief camps across 17 districts, and Karimganj has the highest number of such camps.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Assam faced its first wave of floods in the last week of May with the impact of Cyclone Remal, and the second wave hit the state last week with the early arrival of monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam received 422.2 mm rainfall between June 1 and 19, which is 51% higher than normal.

The situation slightly improved on Friday after the rainfall was recorded 74% less than normal.

According to disaster management officials, three major rivers, including Barak, Kushiyara and Kopili, are flowing above the danger level. At least 19 districts, including Kamrup, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Hojai, Dhubri, Barpeta, Biswanath, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, Darrang, Bajali, Nagaon, Cachar and Kamrup (M) are currently facing floods.

Karimganj remained the hardest hit, with 240,000 people affected till Friday. At least seven people died in the district due to floods and landslides, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) officials said.

A 7-year-old boy died in Barpeta on Friday after a boat carrying 10 passengers capsized. The incident took place near the Sarukhetri area on Thursday afternoon, according to the DDMA.

“Other passengers, including four minors, were rescued, but one student went missing. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in the rescue operation, and they recovered the body on Friday”, an official said.