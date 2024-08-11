Afternoon briefing: Abhishek Banerjee calls for new bill against rape; flyer arrested over bomb joke and more

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has called for a new bill in Parliament to expedite the trial and conviction of rapists, advocating for death by hanging or encounters for sexual offenders. His remarks follow the rape and murder of a female doctor in a Kolkata government hospital. Banerjee urged for trials and convictions to be completed within seven days, criticizing the BJP for protesting instead of pushing for such legislation. He acknowledged the failure of political parties to prevent crimes against women and stressed the need for reforms in the justice system to ensure swift and severe punishment for rapists. Dig Deeper Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. (File image)(SansadTV)

A flyer, Manoj Kumar, was arrested at Cochin International Airport after asking “Is there a bomb in my bag?” during security checks. Set to fly from Kochi to Mumbai, his remark triggered a thorough inspection by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, but no threat was found. Kumar was deboarded and handed over to the police for further investigation. The flight departed as scheduled. Airports take any mention of threats seriously, and such comments, even as a joke, can lead to severe consequences. Increased security checks are in place at airports through August 20 due to Independence Day celebrations. Dig Deeper

India news

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch calls Hindenburg’s allegations ‘baseless’

Former foreign minister Natwar Singh passes away at 95

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor went to rest in seminar hall; initial autopsy reveals broken neck, bleeding parts

Global matters

Protesters in Canada demand protection for minorities in Bangladesh

Kamala Harris endorses tip tax exemption, echoing Republican's proposal: ‘Just copied my policy,’ says Trump

Imane Khelif takes legal action against online harassment amid gender controversy: ‘I want to change minds…’

Business

New Hindenburg report: What is the link between Sebi, Blackstone, Dhaval Buch and REITs?

Sports

After a record-scripting show in Tokyo three years back, India, whose contingent comprised 117 athletes, was expected to put on a better show, and even go the distance of registering a double-digit figure on the medals tally for the first time in history at the Paris Olympics 2024. While India had its moment in the sun, there were few heartbreaks and underwhelming shows, leaving the contingent to return to six medals - a silver and five bronze- amid the decision pending on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal. So, where does Paris Olympics campaign rank among India's all-time shows? Dig Deeper

Entertainment

The Paris Olympics 2024 is coming to a wrap as excitement builds for the closing ceremony. It will be taking place inside the Stade de France with 80,000 spectators in the early hours of August 12 (Monday). What's more? Several celebrities are set to perform at the traditional closing ceremony. Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and more to perform in closing ceremony; everything we know Dig Deeper

It's trending

The youth of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir achieved a remarkable feat when they set a world record for the largest-ever performance of a Kashmiri folk dance. A staggering 10,000 young women participated in this historic event, which took place at the 'Kashur Riwaaj' cultural event. Dig Deeper

That's all we have at this hour. Catch you by evening.