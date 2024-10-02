Afternoon briefing: Army chief praises Israel's pager blast plan; Ram Rahim leaves jail ahead of Haryana poll, and more

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi praised Israel's strategy of using a shell company to supply pagers targeting Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon as a "masterstroke." He explained that a Taiwanese firm supplied the pagers to a Hungarian company before they reached Hezbollah operatives, showcasing a complex, long-term planning process. His remarks followed a recent attack in Lebanon where multiple pagers detonated simultaneously, resulting in numerous casualties. Dwivedi made these comments at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, organized by the Indian Army and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, highlighting the significance of strategic preparation in warfare. Dig Deeper General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army chief in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in 2017 for raping two disciples, was released on a 20-day parole on Wednesday, raising concerns about potential influence over his followers ahead of the October 5 Haryana elections. This marks his 11th release since sentencing; his last was a 21-day furlough on August 13. Parole is granted during emergencies, while furlough is a general break. Singh, who remains popular despite his convictions, has had his temporary releases coincide with elections, prompting worries about their impact on the electoral process. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Chilling video from British Airways flight's cockpit shows Iran's missiles flying over Israel Dig Deeper

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of spiking pregnant woman's drink; she allegedly awoke ‘torn and sore’ in his bed Dig Deeper

India News

Pawan Kalyan reaches Tirupati temple on foot as penance amid Andhra Pradesh laddu row Dig Deeper

Man barges into UP bank with a suicide letter, gun, loots ₹40 lakh: Report Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Tim Walz trolled for appearing ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘nervous’ during debate: ‘Difficult to even listen to’ Dig Deeper

Why are Israel, Hezbollah and Iran fighting? A timeline of the conflict Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Malaika Arora has emerged on social media for the first time since the death of her stepfather, Anil Mehta. Fans were delighted to see her in a video posted by hairstylist Amit Yashwant on Instagram Reels. The clip, filmed during a recent salon visit for a trim, features Malaika sitting in front of a mirror while Amit styles her hair. In a lighthearted moment, she looks into the camera, winks, and blows a kiss. Yashwant captioned the video, highlighting the hair cut and color, marking a cheerful return for Malaika amid her recent low profile. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India pacer Mohammed Shami faces another setback in his comeback attempt after reportedly injuring his leg, leading to a swollen right knee. This development raises concerns about his participation in the upcoming five-Test series against Australia, set to begin on November 24. Shami has been sidelined since the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was the tournament's top wicket-taker, due to an ankle injury that required surgery. Despite his absence, Shami has been actively sharing his training progress. He recently emphasized the importance of not rushing his return, even as discussions about his potential impact continue. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sonam Kapoor turned heads at a recent event in a stunning gold-hued couture skirt suit from Tamara Ralph's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The knee-length outfit, adorned with chain embellishments and crystals, gave her a dazzling appearance reminiscent of a statue. She complemented the look with large gold jewelry from Zoya Jewels, including a chunky statement necklace and stud earrings, enhancing her "fashion warrior" vibe. The outfit’s metallic gold tones took center stage, with minimal accessories keeping the focus on her ensemble. Sonam completed her look with pointed metallic stilettos, adding a stylish flair to her overall appearance. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A video featuring a Donald Trump supporter criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris has gone viral, garnering attention from Elon Musk, a prominent Trump ally. Musk shared the clip, claiming it demonstrates Trump’s greater support for women's rights compared to Harris. In the video, the woman expresses frustration over female voters supporting Harris, arguing that voting for Trump does not compromise women's rights. She asserts that Trump cares more about women's rights than Harris does. Musk's endorsement of the video further fuels the ongoing political discourse surrounding women's rights and the upcoming elections. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)