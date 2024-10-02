Sonam Kapoor glitters in ‘insane’ golden skirt suit that accentuates her body elegantly

Sonam Kapoor stepped out for an event on Tuesday in a gold-hued, sparkling couture skirt suit. The look from Tamara Ralph's Spring/Summer 2024 collection ensured the actor looked like the star she is. The chain embellishment and other details of the knee-length outfit were in shades of gold, making Sonam look like a dazzling statue. Also read: Sonam Kapoor is in her Aisha era as she slays elegant airport look in blazer and skirt combo Sonam Kapoor's Tamara Ralph outfit is a work of art. (Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)

More about Sonam's attention-grabbing look

The large pieces of gold jewelry on Sonam's neck and ears were courtesy of Zoya Jewels, making her look like a fashion warrior. The statement gold necklace with a chunky chain was a touch of detail that added dimension to her look and went well with the large stud earrings she wore.

As the outfit – plunging metallic gold tweed tailleur in varied metallic tones, embellished with gold chains and crystals – was the star of the show, all else was made to be a supporting character. No other jewellery was added except for the gold earrings and her delightful gold necklace. Sonam also wore pointed metallic stilletoes. These key accessories added a stylish touch to the entire ensemble.

This is one of Sonam's best looks to date as this outfit accentuates her curves sparingly and elegantly. For the outing, Sonam was styled by her sister – stylist, and film producer Rhea Kapoor.

Reactions to Sonam's look

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented on Sonam's latest pictures on Instagram, "Insane!!!!" Sonam's husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, wrote, "Willllllld..." A fan commented on Rhea's post on Sonam's look, "Fashion icon..." Another said, "Queen of fashion."

While Sonam is one the many celebs who are becoming skirt suit loyalists, she has also been seen making a strong case for the coordinated blazer + skirts combination. Back in August, she once again showed her love of power dressing – she was spotted in a monochromatic oversized blazer and skirt in deep plum. She wore a light pink shirt to add a sharp contrast to her dark outfit.