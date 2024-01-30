Afternoon briefing: Bengal BJP chief's ‘grow up’ retort to Mahua Moitra; Tejashwi Yadav appears before ED & more

A verbal clash erupted between West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and TMC leader Mahua Moitra over an alleged comment by Majumdar regarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Moitra demanded an apology, denouncing the BJP as "anti-women" and highlighting the contradiction with their 'Nari Shakti' rhetoric. Moitra called for a public apology from the BJP for their alleged chauvinistic attitude. Majumdar responded, dismissing Moitra's criticism and urging her to "grow up." While an anonymous state BJP leader distanced himself from the alleged comments, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar expressed shock and raised concerns about the degradation of political discourse. Dig Deeper West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Patna for questioning in a money-laundering case related to an alleged land-for-jobs scam. Tejashwi, who ignored ED's summons earlier, arrived at the office amidst slogans from supporters against ED and the BJP. The case involves railway appointments allegedly exchanged for land for the Yadav family between 2004 and 2009 when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was a Union minister. The ED, probing based on a CBI FIR, filed a charge sheet mentioning proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore. RJD alleges central agencies' misuse ahead of elections. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary. Dig Deeper

Kerala court awards death sentence to 15 PFI members in BJP leader’s murder case. Dig Deeper

Indian Navy foils second hijacking bid in Arabian Sea in 24 hours. Dig Deeper

India News

Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu, whom the President nominated to the Rajya Sabha? Dig Deeper

50 flights, 10 trains delayed as dense fog envelopes Delhi again. Dig Deeper

Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistani crew onboard vessel hijacked by Somali pirates in Arabian Sea. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Who is Julian Faulkner, the man who hammered Indian student to death in US and what led to the attack? Dig Deeper

Canada: British Columbia announces measures to curb exploitation of foreign students. Dig Deeper

Who was Neel Acharya? Second Indian found dead in US in 2 days. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India's Ravindra Jadeja faces uncertainty due to a hamstring injury after Ben Stokes' brilliant run-out during the first Test against England. The all-rounder's dismissal diminished India's chances, raising concerns over his participation in the second Test. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also sidelined, leaving a significant void. Potential replacements include Kuldeep Yadav, a left-arm wrist-spinner, Washington Sundar, or Saurabh Kumar. Kuldeep's unique skill set makes him a compelling choice, but Sundar's batting prowess might tempt India. The decision will impact India's quest to level the series in Visakhapatnam. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Siddharth Anand's film "Fighter" has garnered a global box office collection of ₹225 crore, receiving a positive response worldwide. However, it falls short of the director's previous blockbuster, "Pathaan," which grossed over ₹1000 crore. "Fighter" also lags behind the duo's earlier collaboration, "War." While "Fighter" earned ₹126.5 crore in its first five days, "War" surpassed ₹166 crore in its Indian opening weekend. The film faces challenges due to its Hindi-only release and a ban in Gulf countries, limiting its audience. "Fighter" stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and others. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A weak hand grip isn't just a sign of aging; it can indicate various health issues. Delhi doctors found connections between weak hand grip and conditions like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and more. Sudden weakness may signal a stroke, requiring immediate medical attention. Persistent weakness could result from carpal tunnel syndrome, osteoarthritis, or nutritional deficiencies. Hand grip strength reflects changes due to insulin resistance, pointing to diabetes risk. Regular exercise and lifestyle changes can enhance grip strength and overall health. Taking short breaks during repetitive tasks is advisable. Treatment depends on the cause and may include anti-inflammatory drugs, steroid injections, or surgery. Dig Deeper

