Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu, whom the President nominated to the Rajya Sabha?

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," an official circular released on Tuesday read.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated Sandhu on X.

"I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure," he wrote on the social media website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu. He said Sandhu is a noted educationist and social workers.

“I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu?

Satnam Singh Sandhu is one of India's leading educationists, said official sources. He is the son of a farmer in Punjab. He is also an agriculturist.

Satnam Singh Sandhu founded the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001. In 2012, he found the Chandigarh University.

His early life was full of hardships. He struggled to get his education.

Due to his difficult childhood, he became a staunch philanthropist later in life. He often extends financial help to students.

He is actively involved in community efforts to improve health and wellness of the masses. He runs two NGOs -- Indian Minorities Foundation and New India Development (NID) Foundation -- to further communal harmony in the country.