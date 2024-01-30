 Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu, whom the President nominated to the Rajya Sabha? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu, whom the President nominated to the Rajya Sabha?

Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu, whom the President nominated to the Rajya Sabha?

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 30, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Satnam Singh Sandhu is the chancellor of the Chandigarh University.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," an official circular released on Tuesday read.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated Sandhu on X.

"I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure," he wrote on the social media website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu. He said Sandhu is a noted educationist and social workers.

Also read: Chandigarh University chancellor calls for coordination between region’s institutes

“I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu?

Satnam Singh Sandhu is one of India's leading educationists, said official sources. He is the son of a farmer in Punjab. He is also an agriculturist.

Satnam Singh Sandhu founded the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001. In 2012, he found the Chandigarh University.

Also read: Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on Feb 27

His early life was full of hardships. He struggled to get his education.

Due to his difficult childhood, he became a staunch philanthropist later in life. He often extends financial help to students.

He is actively involved in community efforts to improve health and wellness of the masses. He runs two NGOs -- Indian Minorities Foundation and New India Development (NID) Foundation -- to further communal harmony in the country.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On