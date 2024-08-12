Afternoon briefing: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg remark; Kejriwal moves SC seeking release from jail; and more

The BJP criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his "umpire is compromised" remark on the new Hindenburg Research report. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the Congress and the INDIA alliance of trying to discredit India's stock market and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) through "shady and deceitful" tactics. Gandhi had expressed concerns about SEBI's integrity and called for action against potential conflicts of interest. In response, BJP leaders labelled Gandhi's remarks as an attempt to undermine India's economic stability, accusing him of seeking to destabilize the financial system and damaging India's economic progress. Dig Deeper Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament.(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, challenging his arrest and remand by the CBI. The plea follows the Delhi High Court's August 5 ruling that upheld his arrest as justified. Kejriwal argued that his detention was illegal, alleging it was motivated by “malafide intentions” and “lacked new evidence”. His petition highlighted prolonged incarceration and asserted that his arrest aimed to prevent his release from custody in a related money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Supreme Court had previously granted interim bail to other AAP leaders involved in the case, including the recent release of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Dig Deeper

India News

Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar hospital's principal resigns 'as a parent'; police summon 3 doctors

‘There was a brawl…’: Eyewitness recalls Bihar stampede horror

Delhi high court grants protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar

Global matters

Elon Musk reveals how he is preparing for his upcoming interview with Donald Trump, shares exact time

South Korea, US to stage annual drill

Business

Investors lose ₹53,000 crore as Adani stocks fall after Hindenburg report

Foreign investors pull record money from China. Here's why Foreign investors pull record money from China.

Gold prices edge higher as investors focus on US inflation data

Sports

Although India ended their campaign at the Paris Olympics on Saturday with six medals - one silver and five bronze - the nation has kept their fingers crossed on a seventh, which could see the contingent match their best-ever medal-tally feat achieved in the Tokyo Games, as they eagerly await the decision from the Court of Arbitration or Sports (CAS), where Vinesh Phogat appealed for a silver medal. The Indian wrestler was disqualified ahead of her gold-medal bout in women's 50kg freestyle for being 100 grams overweight in the morning weigh-in. Check out the details of the arguments Vinesh Phogat and IOA used in their defence during CAS hearing Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. During a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, he discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film King and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Travel insurance is often seen as a safety net for your trips, offering peace of mind and protection against unexpected problems that could derail your plans. But before you assume your travel insurance will cover everything, it’s important to understand its limitations. Here’s a closer look at what Indian travel insurance typically covers and, just as importantly, what it doesn’t cover. Dig Deeper

That's all we have this afternoon. Catch you by the evening.