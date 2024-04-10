 Afternoon briefing: BJP's ‘seasonal sanatani’ jibe at Tejashwi Yadav; Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, and more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Afternoon briefing: BJP's ‘seasonal sanatani’ jibe at Tejashwi Yadav; Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, and more news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 01:13 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday for “eating fish during Navratri.” Responding to a video showing him and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni eating fish in a helicopter after a campaign, BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh labeled Tejashwi Yadav as a “seasonal sanatani.” Giriraj Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan,” Dig deeper

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Twitter Photo)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Twitter Photo)

More news: ‘They had no role’: Nitish Kumar rebuts Tejashwi Yadav over 5-lakh jobs claim

The Supreme Court granted permission on Wednesday for the curative petition filed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) challenging an arbitral award instructing it to pay approximately 8,000 crore (with interest) to Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL). A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud stated that the top court's judgment in September 2021, which upheld the award and directed DMRC to make the payment to DAMEPL after the cancellation of the contract to operate the 22.7km Airport Metro Express line, resulted in a “grave miscarriage of justice.” Dig deeper

More news: DMRC seeks 302 crore from Ghaziabad Development Authority to tide over operational losses during Covid

Latest News

Ujjain Mahakal temple fire: 79-year-old ‘sevak’ among 14 injured, dies Dig deeper

NSE on videos of MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan recommending stocks: ‘Completely false’ Dig deeper

India News

Congress may hold next meeting to decide Loka Sabha candidates on April 13 Dig deeper

Chandrayaan-3 team honoured with US award for space exploration: ‘Inspiration’ Dig deeper

Trending

A Bengaluru man got into a confrontational exchange with a passenger who was smoking inside an auto. According to the man's social media post, the burning cigarette held by the commuter accidentally made contact with his leg. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing the interest of various individuals, including the Bengaluru Police. X user Sheikh Moin wrote, “This passenger in the auto was chilling out smoking in public while his hand was out of the auto which touched my leg while the auto driver passed by me. When questioned, I was pushed aside that almost crashed me to the footpath”. He added that the incident occurred on April 7 around 6 pm in Phase 5 JP Nagar, Bangalore. He wrapped up his post by tagging Bengaluru Police. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Boeing is facing a federal inquiry after a whistleblower alleged misconduct in the manufacturing of its 777 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Engineer Sam Salehpour accused the company of engaging in substandard practices that could lead to significant safety issues as the aircraft age. The New York Times initially reported on the whistleblower's formal complaint, which was filed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in March 2019. The document, leaked to the public this past Monday, has sparked renewed scrutiny of Boeing's manufacturing processes. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The team behind the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recently announced that its release has been postponed to April 11, just a day after its initially scheduled release date of April 10. According to a report from Sacnilk.com, the advance booking details for the film's opening day have been revealed. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has already garnered 1.1 crore in India for its first day at the box office. The film has secured 43,867 tickets for 5,928 screenings across the country on Thursday, its debut day in cinemas. As outlined in the report, the film earned 59.8 lakh in 2D format and 45.2 lakh in 3D format for its Hindi version. Additionally, the Tamil version generated 1.8 lakh in 2D format and the Telugu version collected 26,477. Notably, tickets for the Malayalam and Kannada versions of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have not yet been sold. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Chaitra Navratri, one of India's grandest festivals, is celebrated nationwide with immense fervour. Commencing on April 9 and continuing until April 17, this festival honours the nine forms of Maa Durga, worshipped each day. These forms include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day of Navratri holds significance, with devotees observing rituals dedicated to specific forms of the goddess. For instance, Maa Shailputri and Maa Brahmacharini are revered on the first and second days, while the third day is devoted to Maa Chandraghanta. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a disappointing beginning to their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) journey, suffering four defeats in their initial five matches. Enduring a three-match losing streak, both their batting lineup and bowling attack have failed to deliver. While Virat Kohli, the team's key batsman, has been in good form – currently leading the run charts with 316 runs – the rest of the batting unit has struggled. Additionally, the bowlers have been inconsistent, leading to challenges for the team in the early stages of the tournament. Despite the tough start, Dinesh Karthik, RCB's wicketkeeper-batsman, has voiced support for the team's new head coach, Andy Flower. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
