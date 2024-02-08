Afternoon briefing: Kejriwal, Mann join Kerala CM's protest; security at Delhi borders to stop farmers; and more

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant on Thursday joined their Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan as he led a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the alleged discrimination in federal funds distribution by the Centre's Narendra Modi government. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during LDF's protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, (PTI)

The authorities stepped up security and put up barricades at Delhi’s borders to prevent farmers from going ahead with a march to Parliament amid the ongoing budget session, triggering traffic jams in the Capital on Thursday. Farmers have been demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for their produce since cultivators held one of the biggest demonstrations in decades and prompted the government to repeal three agricultural reform laws enacted in September 2020. Dig Deeper

Will Virat Kohli play the remaining three Tests against England? Chances are slim, especially for the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi respectively but the BCCI officials and selectors, who are set to meet on Thursday to finalise the squad, are not losing hope. Adding a fresh twist to the tale, a BCCI official told The Indian Express that Kohli hasn't yet informed anything to the board or the team management but he will be straightaway picked whenever he makes himself available for selection. Dig Deeper

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan returned to India in the wee hours of Thursday. He received a grand welcome with flowers and chocolates following his win at the Grammys 2024. He and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys, which was held in Los Angeles. Dig Deeper

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of Shloka Mehta Ambani dressed in a creation from his eponymous label. Shloka, who is married to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, can be seen dressed in a pink Ombré saree and a retro-styled blouse from Malhotra's brand and posing for the camera. He posted the photos with the caption, "Ombré chiffon saree gorgeous on @shloka11 chic and pretty...timeless sophistication...#mymmsaree @manishmalhotraworld." Scroll through to check it out and read our detailed download on the ethnic look. Dig Deeper